Long-distance train’s 2-hour halt at Badlapur delays locals

MUMBAI: A clash erupted on Saturday between local train commuters and the passengers of the 16507 Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru Express, which was stalled at Badlapur station for almost two hours, leading to delays in local trains running towards Karjat. There were heated arguments between the two groups, which escalated after the arrival of a TV channel crew. The long-distance train was stopped at Badlapur after multiple alarm chain-pulling incidents for theft and overcrowding.

The long-distance train was stopped at Badlapur after multiple alarm chain-pulling incidents. Sources in the railways said that the passengers on the long-distance train, which was coming from Gujarat, had two complaints, which led to the chain-pulling—first, incidents of theft on the Surat-Vapi stretch and secondly, overcrowding inside the coaches on account of non-confirmed passengers.

“The passengers allegedly caught a thief on the Surat-Valsad/Vapi stretch,” explained a Central Railway (CR) official. “There were multiple instances of alarm chain-pulling too due to crowding inside the train. The problem spilled over when the train reached Badlapur station, and made an unscheduled halt here. This angered local commuters, as the suburban trains to Karjat were delayed by 30 to 45 minutes.”

According to the CR authorities, the 16507 Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru Express was significantly delayed, with reports showing delays of over three hours at stations like Satara, Karad, Miraj, and Londa. The major disruptions in the schedule were after Kalyan.

The train was first stopped from 11.27 pm to 12.03 am due to chain-pulling in Coach B-3, and then again from 12.05 am to 12.11 am before Badlapur station. After arriving at the station at 12.17 am, the train was detained yet again, as the passengers did not allow railway employees to reset the alarm chains.

The train finally departed from Badlapur station at 12.52 am but was detained again before Karjat station and then at it from 1 am onwards. This was because some passengers were stranded at Badlapur station and had to be ferried to Karjat by local train to allow them to board. The repercussions were seen on four long-distance trains and local trains towards Karjat and Khopoli.

“Considering the gravity of the complaints and the protest by passengers, after convincing them to board the train, a joint team of the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force from Badlapur travelled with the passengers up to Pune to understand and resolve their issues,” said an RPF official.

Repeated calls and messages sent to RPF inspectors posted at Badlapur and Karjat went unanswered.