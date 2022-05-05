Loudspeaker row: Around 2,300 MNS workers detained
Mumbai: Maharashtra police has launched a statewide crackdown and detained around 2,300 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers as preventive action and 7,000 persons across the state were served notices under Section 149 of the CrPc to prevent them from creating law and order issues. Additionally, the police has also arrested 56 people in eight separate cases registered at different places in the state. The police also booked 600 people under Sections 68 and 69 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The actions have been taken in the last two days between May 3 and May 4 afternoon.
A senior police officer said that detained MNS activists tried to put loudspeakers outside mosques to chant Hanuman Chalisa while at other places it was preventive detention.
The police received over 2,000 applications from mosques seeking permission for use of loudspeakers at Masjids. The police granted permits to 1,500 mosques, while 1,300 temples that applied for the loudspeaker permission have been granted the same, a senior IPS officer has said.
“Loudspeakers were not used for morning Azaan at most places in several districts like Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded, Nandurbar, Shirdi, Shrirampur. While at several places in Nashik, Ahmadnagar, Jalgaon and Malegaon, loudspeakers were used within permissible noise limits,” the officer added.
Recently, the Mumbai police surveyed mosques across the city and found that 72% of mosques had stopped using loudspeakers for morning prayers (Azaan) and diligently followed the noise pollution rules.
As per the noise pollution rules, the permissible noise level for residential zones is 55 decibels, 65 decibels for commercial zones and for industrial zones it stands at 75 decibels.
The director-general of police Rajnish Seth on Tuesday said that the police is well prepared and ready to deal with any kind of law and order situation following the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s May 4 ultimatum.
Thackeray had warned that they will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques from May 4 if they are not removed from mosques.
Commenting on Thackeray’s speech Seth said lawful action will be taken.
The state home minister had visited the DG office and held a meeting with top cops to review security arrangements in the state.
The police department has also cancelled all leaves of its personnel. Preventive action had already been taken against 15,000 criminals and anti-social elements on Tuesday to ensure they do not create any law-and-order problems.
“87 companies of SRPF and more than 30,000 home guards have been deployed across the state. Strict action will be taken against those disrupting public tranquillity,” Seth said.
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees' association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC's Zone A office. The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.
Kumaraswamy alleges police exposed itself in PSI exam case
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself. Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, “Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore's Chamarajapet.”
ATREE chief Bawa elected to US Academy of Sciences
India-born conservation biologist Dr Kamal Bawa, who is also president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and Environment, has been elected to the US National Academy of Sciences yesterday, according to a statement by ATREE. Dr Bawa is also an elected fellow of the Royal Society (London) and the American Philosophical Society.
Amit Shah will let me know about cabinet expansion or reshuffle: Karnataka CM
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah will communicate to him on BJP central leadership's decision about expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet. Shah was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders. Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai's replacement.
