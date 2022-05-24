Love triangle: 27-year-old arrested for killing Kandivali youth

Mumbai A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 20-year-old, after he found out that the victim was seeing the woman he loved. The body of the deceased was found floating in a creek at Bhayander 10 days ago.

According to Kandivali police, the victim, identified as Deepak Katukar, had gone missing 12 days ago. Katukar’s mother had approached the Malwani police informing that her son had left home to meet his friends on May 12 and did not return.

As the police began investigations, they were informed that Karukar met two of his friends and left to meet another acquaintance at Sarovar Hotel in Kandivali west. The police officers said that on questioning his friends, they found out that after the two had left, their third friend Suraj Vishwakarma (27) had stayed back.

On contacting Vishwakarma, the police found that he had left for his village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. Upon returning, Vishwakarma said that he had left the spot after Katukar left. Katukar’s friend then claimed that Vishwakarma had killed Katukar and dumped his body in a drain at Kandivali. The police searched for the body for three days but in vain.

However, two days ago, they received information from Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) that they found a body on May 14, floating on the banks of the creek at Bhayander. Katukar’s mother was informed who identified the body.

The police then registered a case of murder and on tracing mobile tower location of Vishwakarma, they found that he was at Bhayander on May 14.

On questioning Vishwakarma, he confessed to the murder and said that he learnt that the girl he was in love with was already seeing Katukar and wanted him out of her life.

Vishwakarma said that after they met at Kandivali, the two went to Bandra from where they bought a couple of beer bottles and left for Bhayander in the train.

On reaching the tracks above the creek, they sat in the middle of the bridge to drink. After Vishwakarma realised that Katukar was drunk, he pushed him off the bridge.

“Katukar died after his head hit the wall of the bridge and rocks in the creek,” said PSI Suryakant Pawar from Kandivali police station.

The police arrested Vishwakarma for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and presented him before the court where he was remanded to police custody till May 26.