Lukewarm attendance as schools reopen

Mumbai: Offline school for Classes 1 to 7 started to a lukewarm response on Wednesday as state board and civic schools opened their gates to students for the first time in nearly 20 months. A majority of schools started physical and hybrid classes for students from Classes 4 to 7 on the first day and are hoping to bring back younger students over the next few days, said school authorities.

As per information shared by the BMC education department, 92.28% schools reopened for Classes 1 to 7 on Wednesday. Of the 6.53 lakh students attending Classes 1 to 7 across 2,300 schools, only 1.8 lakh students (27.5%) attended physical classes on the first day of school, despite parents of 2.35 lakh students giving consent forms. “There was a stark difference between the response by parents on the declaration form provided prior to reopening and the number of students that eventually turned up on Wednesday,” said the principal of a state board school in Mazgaon.

In the last week of November, the state cabinet decided to reopen schools in the physical mode for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas starting December 1 while the older classes have already been following the hybrid model since October 4. This move was delayed by two weeks by BMC taking into account rising Omicron cases in the state. On December 14, the BMC released another notification clarifying that all schools will reopen for classes 1 to 7 starting December 15.

Most schools started the week with necessary precautions including thorough sanitisation of classrooms and common areas. Stickers and posters were put up across the campus to reiterate social distancing norms and compulsion on wearing masks. Benches in classrooms were marked to ensure students sit at a distance from each other and temperature of staff and students were checked at the entry.

Most ICSE and CBSE schools remained shut for Classes 1 to 7 on Wednesday as many are end of semester exams are on. Some state board schools were surprised with the student turnout on first day. “We started classes for students from Class 3 and 4 on Wednesday and plan to start classes for Class 1,2 and 5 to 7 from Thursday. The response has been very positive and nearly 45% students attended physical classes on day one. We ran the school in batches in order to accommodate all and ensure social distancing,” said Fr Norbert D’souza, principal (secondary section) Holy Cross High School, Kurla.

Civic schools in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai witnessed the highest attendance among schools as nearly 75-80% students showed up for school on Wednesday. “As per the state guideline, schools were sanitized and we ensured that all teachers are tested and vaccinated. Students were allowed to enter classrooms only after their oxygen levels and temperatures were checked,” said Bhausaheb Dangde, Chief Executive Officer, Thane Zilla Parishad.

The School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) revealed that none of the buses under the group ferried students on Wednesday. “Only schools with their own fleet of buses functioned. We are facing staff crunch as more than 1600 bus drivers have opted for higher paying jobs while the lady attendants too have found alternative jobs. We cannot start plying buses until the government allows us some tax rebate,” said Anil Garg, president of the association.

Parents demand reopening of schools for non-state board students

Meanwhile, associations of parents from ICSE, CBSE and other international schools in the city have started online petitions and have also approached BMC authorities demanding that physical classes reopen for all children.

“State government rules should be applicable to every school. While state board schools have already started physical classes, why are ICSE and CBSE schools let off the hook? Our children are waiting to get back to school,” said Gayatri Sabhrawal, parent and member of Parents Association of Mumbai.

Voices:

Riddhi Salve, mother of a Class 6 student of Mumbai Public School, Dadar

Nearly 80% parents are willing to send their kids for offline lectures as the school is taking care of safety of all students.

Shiv Sawant, father of Class 3 student of Balmohan Vidyamandir, Dadar

The school has not yet reopened for the smaller classes, hence my son could not attend school on Wednesday. We are keen on sending him to school

Kalpana Dwivedi, principal, Balbharti Public School, Kharghar

Our initial plan was to reopen schools for younger students from December 1 itself but barely 20% parents had submitted consent forms. Now we are waiting for parents to submit their consent forms again and only then we shall reopen school for lower batches