Lukewarm response for vaccination against Covid at private centres in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has less than 2% of the population currently going for vaccination at private centres in the city. While vaccination at government centres is taking place regularly and there is no excess or shortage of vaccine stocks, the lukewarm response at private centres has led to excess stock available.

The private centres are now demanding that booster doses be made available to all age groups to utilise over a lakh vaccine doses remaining in stock.

Dr Amol Gitte, Medical Director, Siddhivinayak Hospital, Thane, said, “If the booster dose is made available to people in all age groups, then the stock will be over soon. As there is an increasing demand among youngsters for booster dose, and moreover, in case of another variant of Covid, with the help of the booster dose, we can avert another wave.”

Post Diwali, less than 500 vaccine doses were being administered on a daily basis in private centres across the TMC jurisdiction. Now, there are less than 200 vaccine doses being administered at private centres. Meanwhile, around 13,000 vaccine doses are administered at government centres daily.

Even among booster doses, the demand among private players has decreased. From among the 6.19 lakh who have taken the booster dose within Thane city, hardly 0.47% is opting for private vaccination centres in the city.

Those who have taken the first jab at private facilities started preferring free second and booster jabs at government facilities. Some private hospitals, therefore, have ample vaccine stocks and with nine months to one year as the expiry date of these vaccine doses, they are likely to expire by May 2022.

“Only those private hospitals that have excess stock will be impacted. Others will manage to complete the vaccine stock in the next two months. There are days when hardly 50 opt for private vaccination across the city,” said a doctor from a private hospital.

Until August last year, Thane city had the most number of vaccine stock available in private centres than the government centres. There used to be serpentine queues outside government centres but the shortage of vaccine prompted many to get inoculated at private centres. Moreover, many housing societies and private corporate offices conducted vaccination drives through the private vaccination facility in June and July last year.

Meanwhile, at government centres, there are no major doses stocked. “From the beginning, we are only receiving a certain number of doses that we are distributing based on the demand at various wards across the city. There is no surplus of vaccine doses as we have a great demand for vaccination. Although the crowds have become fewer outside vaccination centres, there is a steady flow of beneficiaries for booster doses as well,” said Dr Prasad Patil, immunisation officer, TMC.

While 79.64% of those in the 15 to 18 years age group have received the first dose in Thane city, around 5.17% have been fully vaccinated. “Our focus will now be on those who are not coming forward for vaccination. We have to increase awareness and reach out to these children as well. This will help ensure 100% vaccination at the earliest,” added an officer from TMC.

Compared to vaccination among adults, teenage vaccination is reaching out to the target population faster.