Magistrate court directs MHA to handover Rashmi Shukla pen drive to state in 10 days

MUMBAI: The additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court in Mumbai on Tuesday, while allowing the plea filed by Mumbai police’s cyber cell unit, has asked the home secretary, ministry of home affairs, to handover IPS officer Rashmi Shukla’s report and pen-drive within 10 days. The report and pen-drive contain details of private individuals who acted as brokers for facilitating transfers and securing desired postings for senior police officers in exchange for money and by using their political connections. The plea was heard by ACMM Sudhir Bhajipale who was informed that the documents and pen drive are crucial to ascertain who leaked the data and how the data leak occurred. The case is currently registered against unknown persons.

At a press conference on March 23, 2021, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged rampant corruption in transfers and postings of police officers in Maharashtra. He also pointed out certain documents and reports prepared by the then Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) commissioner Rashmi Shukla to support his allegations. He claimed that the state did not act on the report and therefore, he was going to hand over the entire material, including a pen drive, to the ministry of home affairs.

The Mumbai cyber cell registered an FIR on March 26 based on the complaint lodged by an assistant commissioner, SID, against unknown persons for leaking a classified report that IPS Rashmi Shukla had prepared and which contained crucial details of some private individuals who acted as brokers for facilitating transfers and securing desired postings for senior police officers in exchange for money and by using their political connections.

The August 2020 report also contained the names of six IPS officers and 23 state service officers who were in touch with the brokers. The report mentioned how some transfers took place due to political influence. Police officials claimed that Shukla, the then SID commissioner and presently posted at Hyderabad as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force, south zone, copied the report on three pen drives and while two of the three were recovered by the cyber cell, the third one was sent by Fadnavis to the union home secretary. The state government wants the pen drive to ascertain that it is the same third pen drive and verify the leakage. It has already written to the centre several times to handover the pen drive however hasn’t got any response.

The cyber cell had told the court through special public prosecutor, Ajay Misar, that the said report was leaked from the SID office. They had also written to opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis to give his statement on the issue and that he was their ‘star witness’ who could give them a lot of information. Rashmi Shukla’s statement in the matter has already been recorded by the SID. Meanwhile advocate Shreeram Shirsath, who appeared for the union home secretary, told the court that the application of the state government is ‘vague and untenable’ and should be dismissed. The state government has failed to maintain which exact documents they want and have mentioned all documents in the plea.