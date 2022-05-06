Maha clocks over 200 Covid cases on Thursday, after a gap of 42 days
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 200 mark since March 25 as it added 233 fresh Covid-19 cases. On March 25, the state had recorded 275 cases. For the second day straight, Mumbai saw over 100 cases, with 130 new infections reported on Thursday. The state, however, did not see any Covid-19 fatalities.
In 20 days, the state’s active case count almost doubled. On April 16, Maharashtra saw its lowest active caseload with 626 cases, which climbed to 1109 on May 5. Mumbai topped the state in the active cases with 682, followed by the Pune district with 229 cases, and the Thane district with 109 cases.
Besides Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported the most cases on Thursday, with 37 and 16, respectively. Of the total cases reported on Thursday, Mumbai, Thane and Pune districts contributed 203 cases. State health department officials said that the situation is not worrisome as the rate of hospitalisation among the positive has not gone up.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that the cases are being mainly reported from Mumbai, Pune, and Thane region. “Though the cases are going up, the rate of hospitalisation is not going up. Over 85% of the cases are asymptomatic, and only 4%-5% of the positive cases continue to be the ones that need hospitalisation,” he said.
The health department is keeping a watch on the increasing numbers, but the uptick is not a concern, they said. “The cases we get today are Omicron cases. So long as there is no mutation there is no cause for concern. For that (to ascertain mutation), we are carrying out genome sequencing regularly from all the positive cases detected,” Awate added.
-
Class 10, 12 board exams: With govt schools bursting at the seams, non-board classes told to stay home in Ludhiana
With the date sheets for the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 and 12 exams clashing, government schools, which are already bursting at the seams, have asked non-board classes to stay at home. Principals are also having a tough time running schools in the absence of teachers as most of them have been allocated exam duties by the PSEB, block nodal officers or district education officer.
-
SHO suspended for negligence in crimes against women in Prayagraj
Taking strict action for showing negligence in crime cases against women and minor girls, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar suspended SHO Khiri police station Baikunthnath Tiwari on Thursday. On Wednesday, a dozen sub inspectors were sent to police lines for not communicating with the people under their areas of jurisdiction.
-
Security guard injured in Prayagraj as gun goes off accidentally
A security guard got injured after Mangaleshwar Pandey aka Sonu, 40, a resident of Jhunsi area's gun went off accidentally while he was doing duty at a jewellery showroom in Civil Lines area on Thursday afternoon. Police said a resident of Jhunsi area, 40, Mangaleshwar Pandey aka Sonu, was on duty at a jewelry showroom, when the gun he was holding went off. As a result, some of his fingers were blown away and his palm too was badly injured, eyewitnesses said.
-
Lalitpur case: Rape survivor had lodged FIR against parents in November
The 13-year-old rape survivor in the Lalitpur case had lodged an FIR against her parents at the Pali police station in November last year, alleging that she was regularly abused and beaten up. Pali is the same police station in Lalitpur district where the station house officer Tilak Dhari Saroj allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on April 27, days after she was allegedly raped over three days in Bhopal by four people.
-
Retired Delhi Police officers to be given military-like last rites
Retired officers of the Delhi Police will also be accorded funerals with official honours and a wreath will be laid on their mortal remains on behalf of the commissioner of police, a recognition that has so far been reserved only for serving officers who die in the line of duty, according to an order released by the force.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics