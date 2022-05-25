Maha clocks over 400 cases after 77 days

Mumbai After a gap of 77 days, Maharashtra clocked over 400 Covid cases as it recorded 470 new infections on Wednesday. On March 10, the state had crossed 400-mark with 452 cases. No deaths were reported in the state.

Mumbai reported 295 new cases.

The state’s active case count climbed to 2,175 on Wednesday. The active cases are on a rise since April 16, when the active cases were 626 in Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 25,400 samples and had a test positivity rate of 1.85%.

Besides Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported a chunk of the fresh cases on Wednesday. Pune city saw 49 cases, followed by Thane (24), Navi Mumbai (22), Panvel city (13), and Pimpri-Chinchwad (12).

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that the hospitalisation, mortality and severity of the fresh cases are less, so a marginal increase in daily caseload is not a cause of concern.

“For the past 15 days, we have seen some increase. Mainly cases are being recorded from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune regions. However, 90% of the cases are asymptomatic, the hospital admissions are few. In the past 10 days, we have recorded only two deaths. So, the severity of cases and mortality are under control,” he said.

He added that the health department and local civic administration have not seen any clusters in cities from where the fresh cases are reported.