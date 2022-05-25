Maha clocks over 400 cases after 77 days
Mumbai After a gap of 77 days, Maharashtra clocked over 400 Covid cases as it recorded 470 new infections on Wednesday. On March 10, the state had crossed 400-mark with 452 cases. No deaths were reported in the state.
Mumbai reported 295 new cases.
The state’s active case count climbed to 2,175 on Wednesday. The active cases are on a rise since April 16, when the active cases were 626 in Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 25,400 samples and had a test positivity rate of 1.85%.
Besides Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported a chunk of the fresh cases on Wednesday. Pune city saw 49 cases, followed by Thane (24), Navi Mumbai (22), Panvel city (13), and Pimpri-Chinchwad (12).
State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that the hospitalisation, mortality and severity of the fresh cases are less, so a marginal increase in daily caseload is not a cause of concern.
“For the past 15 days, we have seen some increase. Mainly cases are being recorded from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune regions. However, 90% of the cases are asymptomatic, the hospital admissions are few. In the past 10 days, we have recorded only two deaths. So, the severity of cases and mortality are under control,” he said.
He added that the health department and local civic administration have not seen any clusters in cities from where the fresh cases are reported.
Gurugram’s mercury to rise gradually but light rain expected on weekend: IMD
The city is likely to witness cloudy skies for the next few days, but there is no likelihood of rain until the weekend, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Wednesday, adding that due to the rainfall earlier this week, the mercury is also likely to remain a few notches lower than normal.
Illegal shops, structures demolished in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 2 after residents’ complaints
An enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished illegal commercial establishments over eight to nine plots along Dakshin Marg in DLF Phase II, said the officials. The drive was conducted after the DTCP received several complaints from the residents regarding commercial usage — establishment of shops, dhabas, vends among others — of residential plots in the area, said the officials.
Court seeks clarifications over plea related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
AGRA A petition seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was on Wednesday taken up for hearing in the court of additional district judge (court no. 07), Mathura.
Safari park in Aravallis to be world’s largest: Haryana CM Khattar
Government teams will visit various parks abroad to learn best practices for the proposed Aravalli Safari Park project. The park, to be developed over 10,000 acres in the Aravallis, will also be steeped in Haryanvi culture. The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, following a detailed discussion with union environment minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday. In Bhondsi, it will cover Ghamroj, Alipur, Aqlimpur, Tikli, Bhondsi, Naurangpur and BadGujjar villages.
Fresh rules for new autorickshaws in Gurugram: No fare meters, no registrations
The regional transport authority of Gurugram has stopped the registration of new autorickshaws without fare meters installed, officials announced on Wednesday. This will help enforce the administrative decision to get all vehicles in the district to have a fare meter by June 30. Any auto found operating without a meter would be impounded from July 1. About 12,000 to 14,000 autorickshaws are to be fitted with fare meters in Gurugram.
