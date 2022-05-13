Maha: Firecracker-like object found at Pune railway station
A suspicious object that looked like a firecracker was found on the premises of Pune railway station on Friday, the Government Railway Police said. The Pune police's Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot and took away the object for examination, an official said.
"The object found was not gelatine, it looked like a cracker. BDDS teams of the Pune police and railway police have taken the object out of the railway station and they have verified it," said Sadanand Ways Patil, superintendent of police, Government Railway Police.
The object was in a box near the waiting room and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had alerted them, he said. According to an official from the BDDS, three firecracker tubes were tied together with some wire attached to them. "The object has no detonator or explosive substance inside it. We will dispose it," said the officer.
-
Karnataka BJP leader found dead, police suspects suicide due to illness
In a shocking development, a BJP leader from the Herohalli ward was found hanging from the ceiling of Anatharaju's home on Thursday. He is suspected to have committed suicide as he was upset over his thyroid related issues. Anatharaju, who had contested for the BBMP corporator position in the 2010 election representing the ruling BJP party from the Herohalli ward, died at his home in Byadarahalli in Bengaluru. The BJP leader was 46 years old.
-
NIA arrests two for alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two people in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. Officials said Arif Abubakar Shaikh, 59, and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, 51, were arrested on Thursday after NIA questioned them for four days. They added the two were allegedly close to gangster Chhota Shakeel and involved in illegal activities of Ibrahim's D-gang.
-
Bengaluru Power Cuts from May 13 to 15: Check full list of areas
Here is a list of areas that will be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1p. Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Sulikunte, Muthanalur Cross, Begur Main Road, Vidya Jyothi School Road, SR Naidu Layout, New Mico Layout, Junnasandra Main Road, Sun City, MS Ramaiah City and Raghavendra Layout.
-
RJD leader shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj
Three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot dead a student leader of Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar's Gopalganj late on Thursday. Police said Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was close to Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, was returning home after attending a wedding when he was attacked. “He received three bullets.' Police rushed to the scene and recovered empty cartridges.“ Tejashwi Yadav questioned the government over the law-and-order situation in the state.
-
PSI scam: Ashwath Narayan says govt investigating, guilty will be exposed
Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the state government is investigating the PSI scam and the people involved with the case would be exposed. "Government is investigating the PSI issue thoroughly, there's no question of shielding anyone. The people who are involved will be exposed, I urge our CM to investigate cases that took place even 10 years ago," said C N Ashwath Narayan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics