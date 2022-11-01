Maha man shoots clip on cop's chair, now languishing inside same police station

A 51-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested after a video of him sitting on a police officer's chair went viral on social media.

According to reports, the accused, named Surendra Patil – a builder with a massive social media following, went inside the Manpada police station in connection with another case. When the officer concerned left the room for a few minutes, Patil allegedly sat on his chair and shot a video of himself.

The clip that is now doing rounds on the internet shows the accused acting out the line, "Rani nahin hai to kya hua, ye Badshah aaj bhi lakhon dilon pe raaj karta hai" (So what I don't have a queen, this emperor still rules over lakhs of hearts).

He had also uploaded another video of him using a revolver at a party in Bhiwandi, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

An investigation was initiated following complaints over the viral videos. According to media reports, personnel from the same police station where he shot the video arrested him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Law Amendment Act, and Arms Act.

Police have seized a licensed revolver with five cartridges, a kukri, and a high-end car from the accused.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens. ...view detail