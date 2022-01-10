Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra sees drop in Covid tally with 33,470 new cases, Mumbai's positivity at 23%

Maharashtra has so far detected 1,247 cases of the Omicron variant. The state is leading the national chart of Omicron cases.
Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.(PTI)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 33,470 fresh Covid-19 infections pushing the active caseload to 2,06,046. This is about 10,000 less than Sunday’s figures when 44,388 cases were registered.

As many as 31 new patients were found infected with the Omicron variant in the state. Of these, the highest number is from Pune city (28), followed by Pune Rural (2) and Pimpri Chinchwad (1). 

So far, a total of 1,247 patients have been detected with the Omicron infection in Maharashtra. The state is leading the national chart of Omicron cases.

The state’s cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases touched 69,53,514. With 29,671 patients being cured from the disease and eight related fatalities, the total recoveries and the death toll touched 66,02,103 and 1,41,647, respectively.

The capital city of Mumbai also recorded a slight drop in fresh cases with 13,648 new infections being registered in the last 24 hours. This pushed the total number of cases to 9,26,170. The city recorded five related fatalities pushing the death tally to 16,411.

A day ago, Mumbai registered 19,474 cases and seven deaths.

