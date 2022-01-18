Maha to SC: Recall order de-notifying OBC seats

Mumbai: A month after the Supreme Court ordered the state election commission (SEC) to re-notify the seats reserved for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in local bodies as general category seats, the Maharashtra government on Monday filed an interim application in the apex court asking it to recall its December 15 order.

The bench comprising justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheswari and C T Ravikumar informed senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, who appeared in the matter on behalf of the state government that the matter would be taken up for consideration on January 19.

The top court had ordered the SEC to re-notify the seats reserved for OBC candidates in the local bodies as general category seats following which, on December 21, elections were held in the district councils of Bhandara and Gondia, 105 nagar panchayats across various other districts and bypolls were conducted in 4,500 gram panchayats — all as general category seats.

The SC was scheduled to hear a clutch of petitions on the issue of OBC quota for political reservations on Monday, but Maharashtra’s fresh application led to the hearing being pushed to January 19. The state government has already requested the SC to postpone upcoming local body polls — scheduled to be held between February and April 2022 — by some months and promised to submit fresh empirical data on OBC communities within three months.

As many as 15 out of 27 municipal corporations, 25 out of 34 district councils and more than 320 municipal councils and nagar panchyats are due for elections in the next three months. This is slated to take place across Maharashtra, including in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad.

“Election to 34 out of 37 zIlla parishads, 313 out of 351 panchayat samitis and 9000 village panchayats are due up to March 2022. The OBC candidates will not get representation in the local bodies in the state for the next five years,” the state said in its application.

Food and civil supplies minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, said the state made recall application and the court would take up the matter on Wednesday as “the court did not get the copy of the application” which was filed electronically.

The court directed the state counsel to also supply a copy of the application to the poll panel, which is yet to announce the polling schedule for the local body elections scheduled to start next month.

“The Centre’s application supports our stand, though it is actually related to the SC ruling on local body polls in Madya Pradesh. We have also assured the top court to provide the data on OBC communities in three months. [On Wednesday] we will also argue that the polls be postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the state,” a senior government official who did not wish to be named, said. The decision to file the recall application was taken after the Centre moved one on December 26, the official said.

The Centre’s recall application suggested that the bodies be governed by administrators as a stop gap arrangement. “Any intervention at this stage would deprive the OBC representatives for five long years, which is not a short period,” it stated.

On December 17, the SC had asked the Madhya Pradesh SEC to re-notify the OBC-reserved seats (27% of all seats) to general category in its upcoming panchayat polls. The MP government filed an application to recall this order, following which, in the last week of December, the Central government filed an application seeking suspension of local body polls in MP for four months.

The SC has been dealing with the issue of political reservation in Maharashtra since the start of 2021. In March, it ordered Maharashtra to conduct a rigorous empirical survey to ascertain the exact nature of the socio-economic backwardness of OBC communities before deciding on the quantum of reservation. It said that the legal provisions in place failed the triple test of reservation — one of which is that it exceeded the 50% ceiling on reservation when taken together with other constitutionally-mandated reservations to persons from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In December, it struck down an Ordinance, promulgated by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in September, which granted up to 27% political reservation to OBC communities. The state passed the Ordinance after the top court’s March ruling, which had also struck down provisions in a state law which governed local body elections and granted full 27% reservation to OBC candidates.

“In other words, the SEC must immediately issue a fresh notification for the 27 per cent seats reserved for OBCs as general category seats and initiate the election process for these seats along with the election process already on its way for the remaining 73 per cent of seats in the concerned local bodies,” the apex court said in its December order.

Following the SC’s March ruling, in June 2021, the state constituted a 10-member State Backward Class Commission and in its winter session in December, the state cabinet presented a supplementary demand of ₹435 crore to conduct the survey. Members of the Commission met last week to finalize the questionnaire that would be used to collect relevant information. “We will map the proportion of OBCs in the population,” Govind Kale, a member of the Commission, had said last week, and added that the survey would be completed by April-end, contingent on the pandemic.

“We can submit the interim data. A complete report may take a few more months. The state government wasted too much time since June, first asking the Centre for data and then to release the funds required [for our survey]. The SBCC is however firm on its stand that it would not compromise on authenticity and accountability of the report. We do no want to face any strictures by the courts like the ones passed against the earlier report by the Commission on Maratha reservation,” another member of the Commission, who did not wish to be named, said.

Former state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is a senior OBC leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the state should have filed its application earlier. “The recall application made on Monday could have been done earlier. The Maharashtra government is not serious over the issue of reservation to OBCs. The state BJP unit and even the Centre has been supporting the state government’s stand of availing empirical data within three months, but we expect it to be honest in its intention,” he said.

Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary, national OBC federation, said that Central government’s intervention was key. “Even if the SC admitted to hold the elections with OBC quota or even if the quota is restored after the submission of empirical data, it would still be up to 27% and not completely 27%. The Centre has moved the SC with its own recall application. We urge it to make the necessary amendment in article 243 (T) and (D) [of the Indian Constitution] to make way for OBC reservation,” he said.

