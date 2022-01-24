Maharashtra ACB sees notable dip in corruption cases amid Covid-19 pandemic

Mumbai Maharashtra has seen a significant drop in corruption cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seen a 14 drop with 773 cases registered in 2021, down from 891 cases in 2019. In 2020, ACB had registered 663 cases, a 26 percent dip from the 2019 figures and 14.23 percent less than cases logged in 2021.

In the recently released statistics for the year 2021, the agency stated that of the 773 cases registered in 2021, 764 were trap cases, 7 were disproportionate assets cases and two other cases. In the same period in 2020, the agency had registered 630 trap cases, 12 disproportionate assets cases and 21 other types of corruption cases. Before the pandemic, in 2019, the agency had registered 866 trap cases, 20 disproportionate asset cases, and five other corruption cases.

ACB officials attributed the dip in fresh cases to Covid-19 pandemic-triggered lockdowns and closures of non-essential establishments.

“Fewer people came out of their homes in the city and the state due to the several lockdowns and restrictions imposed during the year, leading to registration of less number of cases,” said retired IPS officer and former DGP of Maharashtra, Praveen Dixit, who has also worked as DGP of ACB.

ACB sources said that in 2017, the agency had registered 925 cases and 936 cases in 2018.

“We had even appealed to people and advertised that they can register their complaint on the app of Maharashtra ACB and we will approach them so they don’t have to leave their houses,” said an ACB official.

“Though fewer cases were registered in 2020 and 2021, the number increased as soon as the Covid-19 situation improved in 2022. Despite the third wave, the agency has already registered 33 trap cases till January 20,” the ACB official added.

The statistics revealed that Mumbai is the eighth corrupt city in Maharashtra.

In 2021, the financial capital of India logged 46 corruption cases and the Mumbai Unit arrested 66 persons in total in relation to the cases.

Pune topped the list in 2021 with 165 cases and 235 arrests, followed by Aurangabad where 130 cases were registered and 184 arrests were made.

In Nashik region ACB registered 129 cases and made 173 arrests, whereas its Thane unit registered 88 cases and made 135 arrests, Amravati and Nagpur units registered 72 cases each with 103 and 94 arrests respectively, and the Nanded unit registered 62 cases and arrested 86 people.

“All the other regions from Nashik, Aurangabad, Thane each division has more than four to five districts under it. Mumbai only had two districts Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban which is the reason the cases are less in Mumbai,” said Laxmi Gautam, Additional Commissioner of Police, ACB, Mumbai, who heads the Mumbai Region, adding that Nashik ACB unit has five districts under -- Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar.

However, former DGP Dixit believes the reason for fewer cases in Mumbai is the “busy life of citizens and corrupt bodies like the BMC where the process is two way so neither the complainant nor the government official is unhappy and nobody wants to report about it”.

“When we launched the Maharashtra ACB app, the main aim was that the complainants did not require to come to the ACB office at Worli and can lodge their grievance online. Due to their busy lifestyle, Mumbai residents avoid approaching ACB officials and instead prefer paying bribe and carrying out the work. At times the process is two way, as people are also keen to get the work done by paying a little amount. We even carried out several seminars in schools and colleges to reach maximum people,” said Dixit, who has served as the DGP of ACB Maharashtra.

RTI activist and convener of The Young Whistleblowers Foundation, Jeetendra Ghadge, believes that there needs to be a change in the attitude of the ACB officials, especially in the city.

“Out of more than 5,000 complaints of financial misconduct, only one First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Mumbai Region and 200 inquires ordered. The ACB’s concentration is only on small fishes and the bigger sharks or Class I official’s are sitting merrily. They only arrest people in traps but don’t want to inquire or question people on anonymous letters or suo motto action if they find somebody is having more wealth than his income,” said Ghadge.

“Lot of political interference’s and no powers for independent decision making are killing the performance of the agency. While the figures of ACB might show a rosy picture the reality is something else,” Ghadge added.

However, Gautam said that the Mumbai ACB unit registered a lot of high-profile cases in 2021.

“The agency registered a case against Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Mumbai Monorail, Dr D L N Murthy for demanding bribe. Recently, the agency arrested another Class I officer Anil Jadhav who was posted with Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) after he was caught accepting a bribe. It even arrested a female inspector from Azad Maidan Traffic Division, Sheetal Malte for demanding a bribe from a transporter. 30 percent of the cases that Mumbai Unit did was of Class One officers,” he said.

The statistics of the ACB in 2021 showed that the revenue department topped in corruption with 178 cases, followed by the police department 173 cases, followed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company’s 51 cases.

