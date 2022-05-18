Maharashtra adds 307 fresh Covid cases on May 18, Mumbai at 194

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday breached the 300 Covid-19 cases mark as it added 307 fresh infections with one death.

The positivity rate of the state has now reached 1.14% of the total 26,764 tests. Mumbai reported 194 new cases but only six needed hospitalisation as over 97% of cases were asymptomatic. There are now 1002 active Covid-19 cases in the city. On Wednesday, 8,736 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, and the test positivity rate for Mumbai has now exceeded 2%.

The state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate ruled out any cause of concern. “There are bound to be fluctuations in the number of cases but the bottom line is that there are hardly any hospitalisations and even the deaths have been controlled,” said Dr Awate.

The last few weeks have witnessed the cases in the 200 plus levels in the state. Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College, and Sir JJ Hospital called it a sign of the impending fourth wave. “Citizens should first understand that the pandemic is not still over. It is frightening the way people are roaming in crowded places and attending large gatherings. The government needs to enforce the mask mandate immediately,” said Dr Shaikh.

On Wednesday, 124 Covid-19 patients recovered across Mumbai, and the overall recovery rate remained at 98%. Of the 24,944 hospital beds available for covid-19, 29, or 0.12% are occupied.

There are no active containment zones such as chawls and slums, and no sealed buildings in Mumbai at present.

The active cases in Maharashtra have now reached 1605 with Mumbai leading with 1002 followed by Pune and Thane with 305 and 162 cases respectively.

The death toll has now reached 1,47,856 with Pune again leading with 20,544 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,566 patients and Thane with 11,918.