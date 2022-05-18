Maharashtra adds 307 fresh Covid cases on May 18, Mumbai at 194
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday breached the 300 Covid-19 cases mark as it added 307 fresh infections with one death.
The positivity rate of the state has now reached 1.14% of the total 26,764 tests. Mumbai reported 194 new cases but only six needed hospitalisation as over 97% of cases were asymptomatic. There are now 1002 active Covid-19 cases in the city. On Wednesday, 8,736 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, and the test positivity rate for Mumbai has now exceeded 2%.
The state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate ruled out any cause of concern. “There are bound to be fluctuations in the number of cases but the bottom line is that there are hardly any hospitalisations and even the deaths have been controlled,” said Dr Awate.
The last few weeks have witnessed the cases in the 200 plus levels in the state. Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College, and Sir JJ Hospital called it a sign of the impending fourth wave. “Citizens should first understand that the pandemic is not still over. It is frightening the way people are roaming in crowded places and attending large gatherings. The government needs to enforce the mask mandate immediately,” said Dr Shaikh.
On Wednesday, 124 Covid-19 patients recovered across Mumbai, and the overall recovery rate remained at 98%. Of the 24,944 hospital beds available for covid-19, 29, or 0.12% are occupied.
There are no active containment zones such as chawls and slums, and no sealed buildings in Mumbai at present.
The active cases in Maharashtra have now reached 1605 with Mumbai leading with 1002 followed by Pune and Thane with 305 and 162 cases respectively.
The death toll has now reached 1,47,856 with Pune again leading with 20,544 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,566 patients and Thane with 11,918.
-
Maharashtra Congress huddle to discuss social media strategy
Mumbai: In an attempt to develop a social media narrative in favour of the party and a counter-strategy to trolls, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will hold a two-day social media conclave in Nagpur over the weekend. This two-day state level and national 'Navsankalpa Social Media conclave' will be organised on May 28 and 29. Functionaries from the Congress central leadership and from various states will participate in the sessions on Sunday.
-
HC quashes appointment of BSF officers as jail superintendents in Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the Punjab government's decision of October 2020 for appointment of Border Security Force officers as jail superintendents in central jails of the state. “…the entire cadre of superintendent, central jails, has been handed over to total strangers,” it held while quashing the October 2020 appointments by the then Congress government. These appointments, made on deputation basis for three years, were challenged by Baljit Singh and three others.
-
2,250 police families to own BDD service quarters at ₹50 lakh
Mumbai Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to provide permanent houses to the families of police personnel living at the Bombay Development Directorate chawls for almost half the cost of construction at ₹50 lakh. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review meeting of the ongoing BDD Chawl redevelopment project. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that the construction cost for one flat is between ₹1.05 crore to ₹1.15 crore.
-
Early detection, intervention key to help special kids: Experts
During a global online consultation on creating holistic support systems and enabling environments for children with disabilities, experts from India, Slovenia, UAE and USA stressed the importance of early detection and intervention. Institute for Career Studies, founder-director, Amrita Dass, spoke about empowering the kids with meaningful and fulfilling career choices. Suzana Drabik, project manager, International Center for Promotion of Enterprises, Slovenia, shared her perspective as a mother of a child with special needs.
-
Govt prepares to shift BSRTC buses op to Patliputra ISBT amid growing demands from pvt transporters
Buses under the Bihar state road transport corporation running from Bankipur bus depot at Gandhi Maidan will soon shift to the new Patliputra inter-state bus terminal at Bariaya chak on the outskirts of the city amid the growing demands from private transporters to shift plying of government buses from the new terminal, said Patna district magistrate. BSRTC buses run on different routes including various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
