Maharashtra assembly clears OBC reservation bill

Mumbai The Maharashtra assembly on Thursday cleared two bills to provide 27% reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in rural and urban local bodies in Maharashtra.

The bills convert the ordinances issued by the state government earlier into legislation and they will now be placed before the legislative council for approval. The legislation may not come into force as the Supreme Court (SC) has stayed the ordinances issued to this effect.

The state government had promulgated two ordinances to this effect that were stayed by the SC in the first week of this month but the state government decided to go ahead with the legislative proceedings by moving the bills in the Lower House.

“The OBC reservation has become a national issue as after Maharashtra, the SC stayed OBC reservation in local body polls in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. The state government is considering filing a review petition against the decision along with Madhya Pradesh. The central government too is considering a review petition in this case,” said Hasan Mushrif, state rural development minister during the discussion on the bills in the Lower House.

On December 6, the SC stayed both ordinances and ordered the state to complete an empirical survey that would accurately identify the extent of the OBC community’s socio-economic backwardness before assigning political reservations to them.

Consequently, polls on 1,533 seats of the local bodies in the state were held without OBC reservation in the state on December 21, while polling on the remaining 567 seats that were reserved under the OBC quota will take place on January 18 as open category seats.

On September 23, the state promulgated an ordinance to amend two legislations — Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act, 1961 and Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act for Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayats — to ensure up to 27% reservation to OBC candidates. This was done after the top court struck down a legal provision that granted exactly 27% political reservation on the grounds that it exceeded the 50% ceiling when taken together with constitutionally guaranteed reservations provided to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC, ST) candidates.

On October 1, the state promulgated a second ordinance to amend three other laws — the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act and Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and the Industrial Townships Act — which govern urban local bodies.

Explaining the issue of state government going ahead with the passing of the bills even after the apex court stayed their implementation, Sachin Patil, the standing counsel of the Maharashtra government in the Supreme Court, said the legislative process can be completed as the implementation of the ordinance is stayed.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis pressed for legislative intervention to resolve the matter. He said, “The state government can ask the state backward classes commission to give a report on the empirical inquiry into political backwardness of the OBC community, which will require not more than two months. In the meantime, the state should move for legislation to prevent the state election commission from holding local bodies’ elections otherwise the OBC community will be deprived of the rights in all the local bodies’ polls.”

Chhagan Bhujbal, state food and civil supplies minister and an OBC leader, said that the state would not have to face this situation if the central government had provided socio-economic caste census (SECC) sought by them.