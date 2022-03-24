Maharashtra assembly passes bill to make Marathi mandatory in official works

Mumbai: A bill was passed in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Thursday making the Marathi language mandatory for officials working under civic bodies, corporations, and local authorities. The Marathi language department minister Subhash Desai said the introduction of the bill was necessitated as the Maharashtra Official Language Act, 1964 did not make it mandatory for the local authorities to use Marathi in their official works.

Amid allegations from the opposition party that the government remembered the Marathi language ahead of civic polls, state Marathi language department minister Subhash Desai said it was the duty of the government to preserve the pride of the Marathi language without politicising the bill.

‘In the Maharashtra Official Languages Act, 1964, there was no mention of making Marathi language mandatory in local bodies and state-run corporations and societies, and therefore this bill was introduced,” Desai said while tabling the bill in the assembly.

He further said that several complaints were received by the Marathi Language department from citizens about local bodies not using Marathi language in communication and on websites. “The complaints included tweets in Hindi and English by municipal commissioners, project details unavailable in Marathi about the Pune ring road project, etc. Our efforts are to remove these loopholes as many authorities were taking undue advantage of it.”

While backing the bill, BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar taunted the Shiv Sena-led government, saying it remembered Marathi language ahead of civic body polls in several cities including Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. He added that the bill must have provisions mandating the notings made on the government files to be in Marathi.

“We welcome this bill and there is no reason to oppose the bill. How suddenly our love for Marathi comes up when the local body election is around the corner. As elections come, we put up signboards in Marathi even if the law was made many years ago. Why don’t we make provisions in the bill that the notings, tips on the files must be in Marathi as well? Speaking in Marathi is compulsory, but this must also be done,” the legislator said.

Responding to Sagar, Desai, who is from the Shiv Sena, said, “You said how we are reminded of Marathi signboards when elections are around the corner. But I would say that why should we fulfil our responsibilities even if elections are coming? Should we delay the bills for another four-five months till the election is over? Elections will come and go, but the pride of Marathi language must remain. So, I do not think we must politicise this issue.”

The minister also said the use of English or Hindi by local authorities for certain government works like communicating with foreign ambassadors and for correspondence with the comptroller and auditor general has been allowed. He added, “Bills can be challenged in the courts, and therefore the department has engaged with legal experts and officials from the law and judiciary department before preparing the draft.”

