Maharashtra: Class 5, 8 scholarship exams to be held on May 23

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has recently announced that it will conduct Class 5 and Class 8 scholarship examinations for students from across the state on May 23. The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on April 25, but has now been pushed to May due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The examination will be conducted at the same time in centres across the state. Application deadline for the exams is further extended unto April 10,” stated an official circular released by the council this week.

The state government is yet to sanction the scholarship amount of students who passed the exam conducted in February 2020. While the results were declared in October after being marred with several delays, students are yet to get their scholarship amounts. “The process for disbursement is on and students will not have to wait for too long to get their money,” said a senior official from education department.

Meanwhile, schools are now worried about conducting scholarship exams amid rising cases of Covid-19. “We hope the cases dip by then. Students are really worried, and we do not want to add to their stress. Conducting a physical exam is going to be tough, especially in areas with more cases,” said the principal of a suburban school.