2 new cases of Omicron in Maharashtra; state's tally rises to 20

One case each was reported from Pune and Latur, the state health department said.
Representative Image
Published on Dec 13, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Two new cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been found in Maharashtra, the health department noted on Monday, adding that with this, the total number of such cases in the western state has risen to 20, the highest in the country.

One patient each was detected in Pune and Latur, the health department further said.

“Two new Omicron variant cases were detected in Maharashtra. One case was detected in Latur and the other in Pune. With the fresh cases, the total number of Omicron cases went to 20,” a government bulletin said.

The confirmation of two fresh cases has further pushed the nationwide count to 40. Besides Maharashtra, Omicron patients have been found in five states and two Union territories (Delhi and Chandigarh). While nine infections have been reported from Rajasthan, Karanataka and Gujarat have reported three each, followed by two in Delhi. One case each has been reported from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Maharashtra on Monday saw a drop in its daily Covid-19 infections and related deaths, with 569 people testing positive for the virus and five more succumbing due to it, as against 704 and 16, respectively, from a day ago. The state also logged 498 new recoveries, down from 699 on December 12.

Its cumulative case tally stands at 6,644,452, including 6,493,002 recoveries and 141,264 fatalities.

Monday, December 13, 2021
