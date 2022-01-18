Maharashtra Congress chief leaves party red-faced, again

Mumbai When he was appointed as the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President last year, Nanabhau Falgunrao aka Nana Patole’s redeeming feature was his aggression.

The Congress was at a low ebb in the state, where it was born in 1885 and strode the political stage like a colossus till the 1980s. Patole was expected to revive the party with his aggression and credentials as a leader of the other backward class (OBC) Kunbi (peasant) caste, which has a strong presence in Vidarbha.

Ironically, a year on, the Congress is finding itself at the receiving end of Patole’s mercurial temperament.

From claiming that he was under police surveillance, ruffling allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena by stating that the Congress would fight elections on its own, and complaining of irregularities in the allocation of a coal washing tender, which was seen as an attack on party colleague and energy minister Nitin Raut, Patole’s utterances have left the Congress red-faced.

The crowning glory came when Patole was captured on camera saying at Lakhni in Bhandara: “I can beat Modi, I can abuse him.” However, Patole claimed he was referring to a local goon who was the Prime Minister’s namesake. “I am aware of the dignity of the post of the prime minister and I have not said anything against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Upset Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets in protest, while union minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested last year for threatening to slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, called for similar action against Patole as this is an issue with “national security” ramifications. Union Nitin Gadkari too demanded Patole’s arrest for making such a statement against the Prime Minister.

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis attacked the Congress and asked if it was a political party in a democratic setup or organisation spreading terror.

“Where is the Congress Party heading? Once known for participation in the freedom struggle, now stooping down so low just for sake of power. Is Congress a political party in a democratic setup or organisation spreading terror?”Fadnavis remarked and added that Patole had grown only physically but not mentally.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil dared Patole to produce the criminal he was referring to and said they would complain to Governor B.S. Koshyari and approach the court. Former minister and BJP general secretary Chandrashekhar Bawankule lodged a complaint against Patole at Koradi police station in Nagpur and staged a dharna on Tuesday morning to seek his arrest. Bavankule was later detained by the police.

Former BJP minister Dr Anil Bonde outdid Patole’s intemperate language by likening him to a dog and threatening that his palm would be chopped off. Security was beefed up at Patole’s Nagpur residence in view of the protests.

“This is an almost childish controversy,” admitted a senior Congress leader. “Aggression can be a double-edged sword when we are one of the parties in the ruling coalition. This is time to rebuild the party organisation ground-up,” he said. The Congress leader said personal attacks on Modi could boomerang. Patole’s rather unconvincing clarification had deepened the embarrassment, he added.

“At present, we are in an ideological confrontation with the BJP, which is challenging the cohesive idea of India… In such times, we much build the party organisation and a strong team, rather than stoke controversy through such statements,” said another Congress leader. He pointed to how the NCP, which controls crucial departments like home, finance and rural development in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), was spreading its social base at the cost of the Congress.

Patole’s own ambitions—the four-term legislator from Bhandara district and former Lok Sabha MP is said to be eager to become a minister—are churning the pot further, the leader admitted.

H.K. Patil, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and in-charge for Maharashtra, could not be contacted. However, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe reiterated that Patole’s comments were not aimed at the Prime Minister but at a local criminal. He added that this criminal, Umesh alias Modi, who is a history sheeter from a village called Gondi, has been summoned by the Bhandara police.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said Patole’s statement had come in the backdrop of the alleged breach of Modi’s security in Punjab and added that his clarification did not seem to hold any water. “The Congress seems to be caught in a controversy of its own making… (Patole must ensure that) he does not become the Mani Shankar Aiyar of Maharashtra,” he added.