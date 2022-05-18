Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Congress huddle to discuss social media strategy
mumbai news

Maharashtra Congress huddle to discuss social media strategy

Mumbai: In an attempt to develop a social media narrative in favour of the party and a counter-strategy to trolls, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will hold a two-day social media conclave in Nagpur over the weekend
Maharashtra Congress huddle to discuss social media strategy
Published on May 18, 2022 10:25 PM IST
ByDhaval Kulkarni

Mumbai: In an attempt to develop a social media narrative in favour of the party and a counter-strategy to trolls, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will hold a two-day social media conclave in Nagpur over the weekend.

This will see training sessions being held for volunteers to sharpen the party’s outreach on digital media and launch a ‘quick response strategy’ to counter fake news and trolling.

This two-day state level and national ‘Navsankalpa Social Media conclave’ will be organised on May 28 and 29.

“The conclave will lay down the digital and social media strategy for the party and strategies on communicating through social media, and means to counter propaganda, fake news busting and a quick response strategy,” said Vishal Muttemwar, general secretary, MPCC, and chairperson of the party’s social media department, who is organising the conclave.

This quick response strategy will aim at a speedy response to fake news that is targeted at the party and its icons and also on ways to counter trolls who take on and attack Congress leaders. “We will identify some volunteers for the purpose based on their talent and commitment,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The conclave will be inaugurated on Saturday and be attended by state and district-level functionaries of the Congress social media cell. Senior leaders like Nana Patole, president, MPCC, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan and other ministers and Congress functionaries, will also be present.

Functionaries from the Congress central leadership and from various states will participate in the sessions on Sunday. This will include KC Venugopal, general secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), Rohan Gupta, chairman of the AICC social media department, and others.

Trainers from Maharashtra and Delhi will conduct training modules with the legal strategy also being discussed.

The state Congress social media cell is also appointing a total of 10,000 volunteers as ‘Gandhidoots’ to fight the propaganda battle in cyberspace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP