Maharashtra Congress huddle to discuss social media strategy
Mumbai: In an attempt to develop a social media narrative in favour of the party and a counter-strategy to trolls, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will hold a two-day social media conclave in Nagpur over the weekend.
This will see training sessions being held for volunteers to sharpen the party’s outreach on digital media and launch a ‘quick response strategy’ to counter fake news and trolling.
This two-day state level and national ‘Navsankalpa Social Media conclave’ will be organised on May 28 and 29.
“The conclave will lay down the digital and social media strategy for the party and strategies on communicating through social media, and means to counter propaganda, fake news busting and a quick response strategy,” said Vishal Muttemwar, general secretary, MPCC, and chairperson of the party’s social media department, who is organising the conclave.
This quick response strategy will aim at a speedy response to fake news that is targeted at the party and its icons and also on ways to counter trolls who take on and attack Congress leaders. “We will identify some volunteers for the purpose based on their talent and commitment,” he added.
The conclave will be inaugurated on Saturday and be attended by state and district-level functionaries of the Congress social media cell. Senior leaders like Nana Patole, president, MPCC, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan and other ministers and Congress functionaries, will also be present.
Functionaries from the Congress central leadership and from various states will participate in the sessions on Sunday. This will include KC Venugopal, general secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), Rohan Gupta, chairman of the AICC social media department, and others.
Trainers from Maharashtra and Delhi will conduct training modules with the legal strategy also being discussed.
The state Congress social media cell is also appointing a total of 10,000 volunteers as ‘Gandhidoots’ to fight the propaganda battle in cyberspace.
HC quashes appointment of BSF officers as jail superintendents in Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the Punjab government's decision of October 2020 for appointment of Border Security Force officers as jail superintendents in central jails of the state. “…the entire cadre of superintendent, central jails, has been handed over to total strangers,” it held while quashing the October 2020 appointments by the then Congress government. These appointments, made on deputation basis for three years, were challenged by Baljit Singh and three others.
2,250 police families to own BDD service quarters at ₹50 lakh
Mumbai Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to provide permanent houses to the families of police personnel living at the Bombay Development Directorate chawls for almost half the cost of construction at ₹50 lakh. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review meeting of the ongoing BDD Chawl redevelopment project. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that the construction cost for one flat is between ₹1.05 crore to ₹1.15 crore.
Early detection, intervention key to help special kids: Experts
During a global online consultation on creating holistic support systems and enabling environments for children with disabilities, experts from India, Slovenia, UAE and USA stressed the importance of early detection and intervention. Institute for Career Studies, founder-director, Amrita Dass, spoke about empowering the kids with meaningful and fulfilling career choices. Suzana Drabik, project manager, International Center for Promotion of Enterprises, Slovenia, shared her perspective as a mother of a child with special needs.
Govt prepares to shift BSRTC buses op to Patliputra ISBT amid growing demands from pvt transporters
Buses under the Bihar state road transport corporation running from Bankipur bus depot at Gandhi Maidan will soon shift to the new Patliputra inter-state bus terminal at Bariaya chak on the outskirts of the city amid the growing demands from private transporters to shift plying of government buses from the new terminal, said Patna district magistrate. BSRTC buses run on different routes including various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
All gram panchayats in Bihar to have own websites
In a bid to bring accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance, all gram panchayat units in the state will have their own websites, containing historical and demographic details of their respective jurisdiction, said Panchayati raj minister. The state panchayati raj department has approached the Bihar state Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Beltron), National Informatics Centre, and other Central government institutions to develop a comprehensive website for each gram panchayats so that each and every activity, including the status of schemes, could be monitored from the state headquarter. The websites are deemed to contain all demographic details, places of historical importance, and important institutions, besides details of elected representatives of the area.
