Maharashtra did well to tackle second wave, should not let guard down: HC

Mumbai: With the increase in Omicron cases causing uncertainty and worry among people, the Bombay high court (HC) on Monday said that they don’t want a repeat of the dark days, referring to the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The HC also praised the efforts of the Maharashtra government to control the second wave. “We have no hesitation that Maharashtra was a pioneer in tackling Covid-19. Several courts in some states are still not open (for physical hearings). Our collective efforts have succeeded,” said the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice M S Karnik.

This was done as part of the hearing of a bunch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) related to streamlining the vaccination process, provision of certificates and providing medical help for senior citizens, persons with disabilities.

The court urged everyone to remain cautious, “Last year, we had limited knowledge about Covid-19, but during the second wave, we saw it become deadlier. However, we let our guard down and witnessed a difficult time. We don’t want a repeat of the dark days. We must not let our guard down. The union and state, everyone has to act hand in hand. We hope the new year brings in a new beginning and we never see a repeat of April 2021.”

In the PIL filed by activist Feroze Mithiborwala and Yohan Tengra wherein they challenged the state government’s decision to permit only fully vaccinated persons to travel on local trains and visit public places, the court was informed that the decision violated the fundamental rights of the citizens and hence directions should be issued to permit all citizens to move unconditionally.

Responding to the PIL additional solicitor general Anil Singh submitted that the centre had no objection to the acceptance of the demands of the petitioners if the state government was willing to accept it.

Thereafter the bench directed advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state to respond to the PIL’s by Tuesday and posted further hearing to Wednesday, December 15.