Maharashtra govt tweaks rules to include Eknath Shinde in disaster management panel

MUMBAI: After snubbing him a few days ago, the BJP-led Mahayuti government has walked back its decision to exclude Shiv Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde from the reconstituted State Disaster Management Committee. The government on Tuesday amended the rules to accommodate Shinde on the panel, which includes the state’s other deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the inauguration of the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_26_2025_000368A) (PTI)

These decisions highlight the running feud between the BJP and Shiv Sena, allies in Maharashtra’s coalition government. They are also the latest in a series of decisions that has Shinde cornered even as chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seizes every opportunity to assert his authority.

Only recently, Fadnavis ordered an investigation into the procurement of buses for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) when Shinde was chief minister and held the transport portfolio in the previous Mahayuti government. More recently, Fadnavis appointed an IAS officer to head the MSRTC, a post traditionally held by the transport minister, a Sena minister in the current dispensation.

However, the state’s decision to exclude Shinde from the restructured State Disaster Management Committee triggered a controversy. This was followed by the government on Tuesday tweaking the Maharashtra Disaster Management Rules 2019 to state that both deputy chief ministers should be appointed to the panel, in order to accommodate Shinde.

“The rules have a provision to appoint ministers who head the finance, revenue, home and public health departments, and three non-political members, according to the Maharashtra Disaster Management Act 2005. The committee is headed by the chief minister with the chief secretary being the member secretary of the committee. Ajit Pawar was appointed to the committee as finance minister, not as deputy chief minister. After media reports on Shinde being excluded, the state decided to modify the rules to accommodate him,” said a senior official from the relief and rehabilitation department, which oversees the disaster management committee.

Sena leaders are also upset at the interference in departments headed by Sena ministers. A letter written by industries minister Uday Samant expressing his displeasure at decisions being taken by officials of his department without taking him into confidence was widely circulated on Monday. Another Sena leader, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, was denied the chairmanship of MSRTC last week.

These moves, seen by the Sena as an attempt to undermine the party, have caused unrest among its leaders. After Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, they sought an audience with Fadnavis to discuss these issues. “The chief minister asked all the officers to vacate the cabinet hall and then met with all the ministers from the three ruling parties, to discuss contentious issues. Shiv Sena ministers also requested the chief minister to take a call on the guardian minsters of two districts. The unhappiness about the intervention in the departments headed by Sena ministers was also expressed. The Sena leadership has been assured by the CM that the issues would be resolved amicably,” the Sena leader said.

Meanwhile, Sena leader and employment guarantee scheme minister Bharat Gogawale, who has been eyeing the guardian ministership of Raigad district, skipped the district annual plan meeting convened by finance minister Ajit Pawar. Also, two Sena MLAs from Raigad, Mahendra Dalvi and Mahendra Thorve, told the media that they had not been invited for the meeting.

Gogawale is upset at being denied the guardian ministership of Raigad by Fadnavis. The Sena has also asked for the guardian ministership of Nashik. The demand has led to a stay on the decision to appoint NCP’s Aditi Tatkare as Raigad guardian minister and Girish Mahajan as guardian minister of Nashik, on December 18.

Commenting on the escalating disputes on various issues, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the chief minister had the final word on the appointment of guardian ministers. “He will take a decision at the appropriate time. Secondly, it is not true that the Shiv Sena MLAs and minister did not attend the district annual plan meeting. MLAs are never called for such a meeting, while Gogawale was absent because of a pre-scheduled meeting,” Pawar said. Gogawale said he had informed Pawar of his absence due to a pre-scheduled programme in Raigad.