Maharashtra logs 263 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Mumbai: The state on Friday reported 263 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 78,80,337 and the death toll to 1,47,853. Maharashtra now has 1,455 active cases. In the 24 hours till Friday, 28,541 tests were conducted in the state, and the daily test positivity rate is 0.92%.

Overall, 8,05,09,470 tests have been conducted in the state, and the overall test positivity rate is 9.79%.

As many as 240 patients recovered across the state on Friday, with a recovery rate of 98.11%.

Mumbai on Friday reported 155 new cases, pushing the tally to 10,60,410. The city has 898 active cases, the highest in the state, followed by 266 cases in Pune, and 158 in Thane.

Of the two deaths reported in Maharashtra on Friday, one was reported in Mumbai, and one in Thane.

Friday’s daily case fatality rate is 0.7%, whereas the overall case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.87%.

Of the total cases reported in the state on Friday, the highest was in Mumbai (155), followed by 30 in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Area, and five in Nagpur municipal corporation area.

Of the 155 cases reported in Mumbai, 152 or 98% of the patients were asymptomatic, whereas three needed hospitalisation, but none of them needed oxygen beds.

In the 24 hours until Friday, 9,001 tests were conducted in Mumbai, and the test positivity rate for the day is 1.7%. Overall, 1,69,94,716 samples have been tested in the city, and the overall positivity rate is 6.2%.

Bed occupancy in Mumbai is 0.10%, as only 26 out of the total 24,959 beds reserved for Covid-19 in the city are occupied. On Friday, 116 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the city, and the recovery rate is 98%.

There are no active containment zones such as slums and chawls, and no sealed buildings in the city at present. The one death reported in Mumbai was of a male above the age of 60 years, who also had co-morbidity.

