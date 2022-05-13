Maharashtra logs 263 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Mumbai: The state on Friday reported 263 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 78,80,337 and the death toll to 1,47,853. Maharashtra now has 1,455 active cases. In the 24 hours till Friday, 28,541 tests were conducted in the state, and the daily test positivity rate is 0.92%.
Overall, 8,05,09,470 tests have been conducted in the state, and the overall test positivity rate is 9.79%.
As many as 240 patients recovered across the state on Friday, with a recovery rate of 98.11%.
Mumbai on Friday reported 155 new cases, pushing the tally to 10,60,410. The city has 898 active cases, the highest in the state, followed by 266 cases in Pune, and 158 in Thane.
Of the two deaths reported in Maharashtra on Friday, one was reported in Mumbai, and one in Thane.
Friday’s daily case fatality rate is 0.7%, whereas the overall case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.87%.
Of the total cases reported in the state on Friday, the highest was in Mumbai (155), followed by 30 in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Area, and five in Nagpur municipal corporation area.
Of the 155 cases reported in Mumbai, 152 or 98% of the patients were asymptomatic, whereas three needed hospitalisation, but none of them needed oxygen beds.
In the 24 hours until Friday, 9,001 tests were conducted in Mumbai, and the test positivity rate for the day is 1.7%. Overall, 1,69,94,716 samples have been tested in the city, and the overall positivity rate is 6.2%.
Bed occupancy in Mumbai is 0.10%, as only 26 out of the total 24,959 beds reserved for Covid-19 in the city are occupied. On Friday, 116 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the city, and the recovery rate is 98%.
There are no active containment zones such as slums and chawls, and no sealed buildings in the city at present. The one death reported in Mumbai was of a male above the age of 60 years, who also had co-morbidity.
State increases Raj Thackeray’s security following death threats
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has increased the security of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray after he allegedly received death threats for his campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques. MNS legislator Bala Nandgaonkar had warned the state government against ignoring these threats. “The whole of Maharashtra will burn if Raj Thackeray's hair is touched,” warned Nandgaonkar. “I will personally ask the Maharashtra Government to not just double but triple the security for Raj Thackeray,” said Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule.
Modi-Shah must keep politics aside and pay attention to Kashmir: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: A day after the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Shiv Sena on Friday said that prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah must keep electoral politics aside and pay attention to the situation in Kashmir. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that merely pointing fingers at Pakistan would not help and asked what step the Central government was taking to better the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.
Uttar Pradesh government to promote flower farming with NBRI
The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to join hands with the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute to prepare a roadmap for the promotion of flower farming in the state under the National Floriculture Mission launched by the Centre more than two years ago, people aware of the development said. CSIR-NBRI director SK Barik sought the state government's support in its endeavours. Horticulture department director RK Tomar said currently the state government had no separate scheme for floriculture promotion.
Ludhiana | Police post in-charge held for accepting bribe, head constable escapes
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a police post in-charge while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 to lodge an FIR. The accused has been identified as ASI Ashok Kumar, who was deputed as in-charge of Basant Park police post . A head constable, identified as Raj Gopal, managed to escape from the spot. They have been booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act. Harpreet Singh of Lapran village then filed a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau.
Ludhiana | Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide
A man was arrested on Friday, three days after his 30-year-old wife ended her life at Karamsar Colony on Friday He had been booked for abetment to suicide based on the statement of the victim's brother, who is a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Tibba police arrested the accused immediately after lodging an FIR against him.
