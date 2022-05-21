Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra logs 307 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai at 198
mumbai news

Maharashtra logs 307 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai at 198

The death toll has now reached 1,47,856 with Pune leading with 20,544 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,566 and Thane with 11,918
Mumbai tops with 1211 active patients in the state followed by Pune and Thane with 306 and 178 active cases respectively. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Updated on May 21, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 307 Covid-19 cases, including 198 from Mumbai, taking the tally in the state to 78,82,476, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856 for the second consecutive day, an official said. So far, 77,32.792 persons have recovered from the infection, including 240 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,828, he said.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, of Gut Clinic said this is a stable situation. “There may be some fluctuations in the numbers but the positive news is there are hardly any hospitalisations or deaths,” said Dr Mandot. He added citizens should take adequate precautions like avoiding large gatherings or functions. Mumbai tops with 1211 active patients in the state followed by Pune and Thane with 306 and 178 active cases respectively. The death toll has now reached 1,47,856 with Pune leading with 20,544 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,566 and Thane with 11,918.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP