Maharashtra logs 307 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai at 198

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 307 Covid-19 cases, including 198 from Mumbai, taking the tally in the state to 78,82,476, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856 for the second consecutive day, an official said. So far, 77,32.792 persons have recovered from the infection, including 240 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,828, he said.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, of Gut Clinic said this is a stable situation. “There may be some fluctuations in the numbers but the positive news is there are hardly any hospitalisations or deaths,” said Dr Mandot. He added citizens should take adequate precautions like avoiding large gatherings or functions. Mumbai tops with 1211 active patients in the state followed by Pune and Thane with 306 and 178 active cases respectively. The death toll has now reached 1,47,856 with Pune leading with 20,544 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,566 and Thane with 11,918.