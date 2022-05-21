Maharashtra logs 307 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai at 198
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 307 Covid-19 cases, including 198 from Mumbai, taking the tally in the state to 78,82,476, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856 for the second consecutive day, an official said. So far, 77,32.792 persons have recovered from the infection, including 240 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,828, he said.
Dr Ameet Mandot, director, of Gut Clinic said this is a stable situation. “There may be some fluctuations in the numbers but the positive news is there are hardly any hospitalisations or deaths,” said Dr Mandot. He added citizens should take adequate precautions like avoiding large gatherings or functions. Mumbai tops with 1211 active patients in the state followed by Pune and Thane with 306 and 178 active cases respectively. The death toll has now reached 1,47,856 with Pune leading with 20,544 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,566 and Thane with 11,918.
Introspect on Congress leaders quitting party, says Sena editorial
Mumbai In what has set off a war of words between allies in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government, the Shiv Sena has asked the Congress to introspect on why its leaders like Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel quit the party. An editorial on Saturday in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana noted that senior leader Rahul Gandhi had left many questions unanswered at the recent chintan shivir at Udaipur.
Hi-tech control room allowing live monitoring of PRSU exams
The use of latest technology by Prayagraj-based Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRSU) is assisting the varsity in holding its annual examinations with utmost transparency and fairness. The annual examination, which commenced from May 20 and would continue till June 26, is being held under watch of hi-tech control room enabling live monitoring of all 392 exam centres located across Prayagraj division.
Kheri DM ropes in SHGs to tackle malnutrition among kids
District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh has asked self-help groups and district authorities to help in tackling the threat of malnutrition among young children. Under the state government's Total Nutrition Campaign the district authorities have identified 1081 children with severe acute malnutrition and 11000 with moderate acute malnutrition. The DM said total nutrition campaign was a collective drive in which everyone must contribute to ensure healthy development of young kids.
1 killed, 2 hurt as wall collapses in Delhi's Dwarka
A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said. Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site. The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.
Make plans to engage more youths in dairy sector:Yogi to officials
Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open dairy units through public-private partnership model with a view to boosting the dairy sector in the state, a potential source of employment and revenue generation, a government spokesman said here on Saturday. Chairing a high-level review meeting on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, according to him, said strengthening the dairy sector of the state was one of the top priorities of his government.
