Maharashtra logs 7,142 new Covid cases, 92 deaths; active caseload below 83,000

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 7,142 new coronavirus positive cases, 1,035 more than the day ago, while the death toll rose by 92 to reach 1,43,247, the health department said.

The state had on Tuesday recorded 6,107 Covid-19 cases, 329 less than on Monday, and 57 deaths linked to the infection.

With the fresh cases, the state's cumulative infection count rose to 78,23,385.

The overall recovery count in Maharashtra grew to 75,93,291 after 20,222 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 82,893 active cases, the department said in its bulletin.

No new cases of the Omicron variant of the virus were reported during the day.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state is 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate is 97.06 per cent, it said.

Currently, 5,78,076 people are in home isolation and another 2,396 in institutional quarantine.

With 1,37,042 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,59,05,676, it said.

The Pune administrative region recorded 2,398 new cases, followed by Nashik (972), Nagpur (1,266), Mumbai (966), Akola (673) Aurangabad (294), Kolhapur (276) and the Latur region (297), it added. Each administrative region comprises multiple districts.

Of the 92 fatalities, the Pune region reported 35, followed by 23 in Mumbai region, 11 in Nashik, seven in Kolhapur, six each in Latur and Nagpur, while Akola reported four deaths. No death was reported from Aurangabad circle.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total positive cases 78,23,385; fresh cases 7,142; death toll 1,43,247; recoveries 75,93,291; active cases 82,893; total tests 7,59,05,676.

