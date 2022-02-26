Maharashtra logs 893 new Covid-19 cases, active infections fall below 10,000

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 893 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths. With a decline in fresh cases, the active cases have also reached below the 10,000 mark on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the state had 8,688 active cases, down from 10,250 on Thursday. The active cases on Saturday stood at 7,811 with 2,705 cases in Pune, followed by 902 in Mumbai and 699 in Ahmednagar.

State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said the declining numbers indicate that the virus has subsided. “The active cases are one of the main indicators and its decline signals that the virus is fully under control and has subsided substantially,” said Dr Awate.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, warns that citizens should be cautious and shun their casual attitude. “The third wave is coming to an end but that does not mean that pandemic has come to an end. Citizens need to wear masks, maintain social distancing and adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Shaikh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai recorded 89 Covid-19 cases with zero deaths resulting in a total of 10,55,378 cases to date.

The total number of cases in the state has now reached 78,64,516. The positivity rate is now 1.04 percent as 893 cases have been detected of the 85,602 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

There were no cases of the omicron variant of the Covid-19 detected on Saturday. The total number of patients affected by Omicron has now reached 4,629 of which 4,456 have been discharged following negative RT-PCR tests.

The death toll has now reached 1,43,695 with Pune again leading with 20,152 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 16,691 and Thane with 11,855.