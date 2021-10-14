Maharashtra logs 90mn Covid-19 vaccine jabs, low positivity rate this week

Maharashtra achieved a milestone of administering 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to its citizens as well as recording a lower Covid-19 positivity rate this week, officials said.

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment minister and son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted, “The Good News: Maharashtra has crossed mark of 9 crore covid vaccination doses at 5:30 pm today. Till date, Maharashtra has fully vaccinated 2.76 crore population, highest for any State in the country.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra administered 676,223 doses on Wednesday, thus totalling 90,030,923 doses, administered from January when the vaccination drive started. A total of 27,612,674 citizens have been fully vaccinated, the highest in the country.

In addition, the state showed a slight improvement in containing the Covid-19 virus as the weekly average positivity rates slipped, compared to last week.

The state has currently eight districts showing a higher positivity rate than the state average, compared to 10 last week.

The current state average positivity rate is 2.49% and these eight districts, led by Sindhudurg, have a higher rate. The only problem is at Sindhudurg, where the positivity rate was recorded above 5%, which means Covid-19 is not under control there.

Positivity rate is the percentage of tests returning positive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The districts having high positivity rates include Sindhurdurg (6.93%), Pune (3.69%), Nashik (3.40%), Palghar (3.20%), Osmanabad (2.58%), Ahmednagar (2.46%), Ratnagiri (2.34%) and Sangli (2.13%).