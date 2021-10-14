Maharashtra logs 90mn Covid-19 vaccine jabs, low positivity rate this week

Maharashtra achieved a milestone of administering 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to its citizens as well as recording a lower Covid-19 positivity rate this week, officials said.

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment minister and son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted, “The Good News: Maharashtra has crossed mark of 9 crore covid vaccination doses at 5:30 pm today. Till date, Maharashtra has fully vaccinated 2.76 crore population, highest for any State in the country.”

Maharashtra administered 676,223 doses on Wednesday, thus totalling 90,030,923 doses, administered from January when the vaccination drive started. A total of 27,612,674 citizens have been fully vaccinated, the highest in the country.

In addition, the state showed a slight improvement in containing the Covid-19 virus as the weekly average positivity rates slipped, compared to last week.

The state has currently eight districts showing a higher positivity rate than the state average, compared to 10 last week.

The current state average positivity rate is 2.49% and these eight districts, led by Sindhudurg, have a higher rate. The only problem is at Sindhudurg, where the positivity rate was recorded above 5%, which means Covid-19 is not under control there.

Positivity rate is the percentage of tests returning positive.

The districts having high positivity rates include Sindhurdurg (6.93%), Pune (3.69%), Nashik (3.40%), Palghar (3.20%), Osmanabad (2.58%), Ahmednagar (2.46%), Ratnagiri (2.34%) and Sangli (2.13%).