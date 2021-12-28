Maharashtra logs over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai also sees major jump

Maharashtra on Tuesday another spike in daily Covid-19 cases with 2,172 fresh infections, taking the state tally to 66,61,486, according to a bulletin from the health department. No case of Omicron variant was reported during the day, the bulletin revealed. Tuesday's figures were 746 more than Monday’s when 1,426 fresh cases were logged in the state.

Also, 22 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, which pushed the fatality toll to 1,41,476. A total of 21 patients succumbed to the virus on the preceding day, as per data shared by the state health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the state capital Mumbai registered 1,333 news infections and one related death taking the total tally to 7,73,031 and fatality tally to 16,374. A day ago, the count of fresh cases was 788.

On the brighter side, the state witnessed more fresh recoveries on Tuesday as opposed to Monday. As many as 1,098 patients recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, which is 322 more than yesterday's figures at 776. The total number of recovered patients in the state currently stands at 65,04,831.

Maharashtra has so far reported 167 Omicron cases, making it the lead contributor to India's overall tally of 653 infections. Of the 167 patients found infected with the new variant of concern, 91 have been discharged with a negative RT-PCR report, the state health bulletin data showed.

