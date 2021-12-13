Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra man, who beheaded his wife, nabbed

Identifying the couple was not easy at the beginning since the lodge had not taken any copies of identity cards from the two
The couple checked into the lodge at Matheran, and in the wee hours on Sunday, Ram Pal killed his wife in the bathroom and then beheaded her. (Shutterstock image)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 05:04 PM IST
ByRaina Shine

Raigad police have detained a man who allegedly beheaded his 26-year-old wife at a lodge in Matheran in the early hours of Sunday, merely six months after their marriage.

The deceased, Poonam Pal, was a nurse at a private clinic and her IT engineer husband Ram Pal, with whom she lived in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, killed her over suspicion that she had an extramarital affair .

“From the beginning of the marriage, her husband suspected that she had an extra marital affair. The accused was also two years younger to his wife which we are yet to verify,” Raigad superintendent of police Ashok Dudhe said.

On Saturday evening, the couple checked into the lodge at Matheran, and in the wee hours on Sunday, Ram Pal killed his wife in the bathroom and then beheaded her. “The accused claimed to have thrown the head into a valley and our teams are searching for it. A total of five teams are working on the case including Mumbai police,” Dudhe said.

Identifying the couple was not easy at the beginning since the lodge had not taken any copies of identity cards from the couple. Police was lucky to find Poonam Pal’s purse a few meters away from the lodge and recover a prescription from it.

“The prescription was issued from a clinic in Goregaon, where the girl’s parents stay. With the help of the CCTV footage which had captured the couple’s masked faces and the prescription, the girl was finally identified and later our team nabbed her husband from their Khanda Colony house,” Dudhe added.

