Maharashtra MCA aspirants complain about CET format

Days after master in business administration (MBA) aspirants complained about discrepancies in the exam paper pattern for the ongoing state common entrance test (MH-CET) exams, master of computer application (MCA) aspirants who appeared for the MAH-MCA CET are sharing similar concerns. Several students highlighted on social media that the exam paper pattern followed this year was different, and they were not notified about it.

CET is the entrance test for admissions to professional undergraduate degree programmes, including engineering, management, architecture, hotel management, pharmacy, agriculture and allied courses, among others. After an initial delay due to the pandemic, these exams have been conducted in multiple sessions starting September 20 and will go on till October 10.

As per the official CET website, MCA aspirants’ entrance exam has a total of 100 questions divided among four topics — mathematics and statistics (30 questions), logical/abstract reasoning (30 questions), English comprehension and verbal ability (20 questions) and computer concepts (20 questions). Each question carries two marks and candidates get 90 minutes to attempt.

“The exam should have had questions under four topics but what we got was a jumbled question paper format. Students who usually attempt the sections they are comfortable or confident about were forced to solve questions at random, which is unfair,” said a student, requesting anonymity. This means, students did not have the choice to attempt all questions of a particular section and make up the marks, which is otherwise a common practice.

While students have approached the state CET cell with these complaints, officials at the state CET cell said they haven’t received any complaints of this nature. “We will look into the matter when we receive any complaints,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, MBA aspirants have sought clarification from the MBA CET exam paper setters. An official from the state CET cell told HT. “Students, through a law firm, have sought a written clarification from the exam paper setters. We at the CET cell have no idea what the question paper includes and it is completely the decision of paper setters. So whatever queries have been raised by students, we have requested the paper setters to give clarification,” said a senior official from the state CET cell.