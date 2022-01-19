Have won over 400 seats, says Maharashtra BJP chief on local body poll results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expressed its jubilation for winning over 400 seats in the nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra.

Voting for 1,802 seats in 106 nagar panchayats, two district councils and 15 panchayat samitis was held in two phases on December 21 last year and January 18, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are in a strong position to lead 24 local bodies and need the support of a couple of corporators to stake a claim in another six towns,” state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said.

He added that the ruling Shiv Sena is struggling to remain in the third or fourth position in the ongoing election.

According to the latest trends, NCP is in the second position with 369 seats followed by the Congress at 305. The Shiv Sena has managed to win 278 seats.

Initially, the NCP was leading in the election with 379 seats, followed by the BJP with 359 seats.

“Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray seems to be content with his post. He cares less for his party or party leaders, as they are losing ground across the state. The situation has benefitted the NCP,” Patil further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added the discontent among leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in Maharashtra was visible, and hence, the setback in the elections.

Another BJP leader, Pankaja Munde, said the MVA government suffered a setback during the nagar panchayat elections because they did not fight strongly for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“Despite having no official quota for the OBCs, the BJP gave tickets to leaders from the community, which benefitted us in the polls,” Munde said.

(With PTI inputs)