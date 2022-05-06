Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra records 205 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths
mumbai news

Maharashtra records 205 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.
The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.
Updated on May 06, 2022 10:16 PM IST
PTI |

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. 

The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state now has 1,109 active cases. Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatality on Thursday. 

State capital Mumbai recorded 117 new cases on Friday. This is the third consecutive day that the state recorded zero fatality. Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent. The districts of Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia have zero active cases. As many as 173 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. 

The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent. As many as 28,279 tests were conducted since Thursday evening, taking the tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 8,03,25,414. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 205; Fatality: zero; Active cases: 1,109; Tests conducted: 28,279. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP