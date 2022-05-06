Maharashtra records 205 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.
The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state now has 1,109 active cases. Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatality on Thursday.
State capital Mumbai recorded 117 new cases on Friday. This is the third consecutive day that the state recorded zero fatality. Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent. The districts of Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia have zero active cases. As many as 173 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642.
The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent. As many as 28,279 tests were conducted since Thursday evening, taking the tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 8,03,25,414. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 205; Fatality: zero; Active cases: 1,109; Tests conducted: 28,279.
Plans afoot to set up 80 new big power substations: UP govt
Uttar Pradesh government will set up 80 new power substations of higher capacity to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to augment power infrastructure, besides installing 266.88 lakh pre-paid smart meters in the state in the next five years, a government spokesman said here on Friday. “By the end of the financial year 2024-25, 593 substations of 33/11 KV will be set up for power distribution,” he added.
Weak on-ground MNS leadership, police action behind failure of loudspeaker agitation
Mumbai It has been over two days and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's agitation against loudspeakers on mosques has failed to evoke an enthusiastic response from citizens and MNS workers. Political analysts and MNS insiders said that in addition to the little enthusiasm among people, deft handling of the situation by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and a weak on-ground MNS organisation, seem to be the reasons behind the failure.
All Uttar Pradesh divisions to have IT parks in two years
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to build information technology parks in all the divisions of Uttar Pradesh in the next two years, said a state government statement. This project is part of efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into the IT hub of the country. The state has 18 administrative divisions. The state government is constantly striving to make the Uttar Pradesh economy number 1 in the country in the next five years, it said.
Yogi reviews ₹19,000 crore projects during Ayodhya visit
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed ₹19,000 crore development projects in Ayodhya and its adjoining districts. Besides, he viewed a presentation on Ayodhya's vision document-2047, and had lunch at a dalit household during his visit to the temple town. Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya after his three-day Uttarakhand visit. This was his second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.
Rich tributes paid to Ajit Singh on first death anniversary
A 'havan' and other spiritual programmes were organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal and different organisations to pay tributes to former minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh, who succumbed to Covid-related complications on May 6, last year. The main programme was organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, where leaders of various political parties gathered to pay their tributes. Ajit Singh's son Jayant Singh and his wife Charu Choudhary were also present at the event.
