Maharashtra reports 1,182 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 1,182 Covid-19 new cases on Thursday and 19 deaths. The positivity rate is now at 1.30 percent as 1,182 were positive of the total 90,633 samples tested.

Dr Ameet Mandot, Director, Gut Clinic, said the situation points that we are moving towards the endemic stage. “We have effectively controlled the Covid-19 virus and the situation is improving by the day. However, we should continue to wear masks and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Mandot.

The total number of Covid-19 patients right from the outbreak last year has now reached 78,62,650. Mumbai recorded 119 new cases with one death with its death toll reaching 16,691.

On Thursday, 58 patients were positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Of these, 52 were from Pune city, three from rural Pune and one each in Ahmednagar, Satara and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The total number of patients infected with Omicron to date has reached 4,567 of which 4,456 have been discharged following negative RT-PCR test.

Currently, the state has 10,250 active patients with the highest in Pune at 3,513, followed by Mumbai and Ahmednagar with 1,088 and 905 patients, respectively.

The death toll has now reached 1,43,675 with Pune leading with 20,149 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 16,691 and Thane with 11,851 fatalities.