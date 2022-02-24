Maharashtra reports 1,182 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 1,182 Covid-19 new cases on Thursday and 19 deaths. The positivity rate is now at 1.30 percent as 1,182 were positive of the total 90,633 samples tested.
Dr Ameet Mandot, Director, Gut Clinic, said the situation points that we are moving towards the endemic stage. “We have effectively controlled the Covid-19 virus and the situation is improving by the day. However, we should continue to wear masks and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Mandot.
The total number of Covid-19 patients right from the outbreak last year has now reached 78,62,650. Mumbai recorded 119 new cases with one death with its death toll reaching 16,691.
On Thursday, 58 patients were positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Of these, 52 were from Pune city, three from rural Pune and one each in Ahmednagar, Satara and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.
The total number of patients infected with Omicron to date has reached 4,567 of which 4,456 have been discharged following negative RT-PCR test.
Currently, the state has 10,250 active patients with the highest in Pune at 3,513, followed by Mumbai and Ahmednagar with 1,088 and 905 patients, respectively.
The death toll has now reached 1,43,675 with Pune leading with 20,149 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 16,691 and Thane with 11,851 fatalities.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.