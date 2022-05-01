Maharashtra reports 169 new Covid cases, no death; active count now 995
- There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said. On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901, the health department said. The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843.
According to the department, 172 patients reported recovery during the day and so far a total of 77,29,063 patients have recuperated from the infection in the state. Of the 169 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas - accounted for 120 infections.
Pune division - which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts - recorded 37 new cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent, while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.
With 24,165 new coronavirus tests conducted since the previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,02,12,310. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,901; new cases 169; death toll 1,47,843; total recoveries 77,29,063; active cases 995; total tests 8,02,12,310.
Karnataka ties up with Israel's ISMC to set up $3 billion semiconductor plant
Karnataka government on Sunday signed an MoU with Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited for setting up a semiconductor fabrication plant in the state with an investment of ₹22,900 crore ($3 Billion). Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on part of Karnataka and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Patiala violence | BJP asks Bhagwant Mann to step down for ‘failing to maintain law and order’
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to resign as home minister since he had failed to maintain law-and-order in the state despite having intelligence inputs about trouble brewing. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, while referring to the communal clashes in Patiala two days ago, said that the buck must stop at the top.
SoBo residents file FIR after six cats found dead in their society
Mumbai: A group of residents from a plush housing society Kalpataru Habitat in Lalbaug has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for allegedly killing six cats that were sheltered in the society by them. The Kalachowki police have not named anyone in the criminal case and have begun an investigation.
Yogi Adityanath launches portal to benefit 1.15 million pensioners in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday rolled out a new platform — e-pension portal — to ensure transparent and hassle-free disbursement of pension to retired state government employees, said a state government statement soon after the launch on the occasion of Labour Day. The portal will benefit around 11.5 lakh (1.15 million) pensioners in Uttar Pradesh.
Yogi Adityanath government lays stress on timely completion of projects in Ayodhya
The Yogi Adityanath government has laid stress on time-bound completion of projects in Ayodhya in its second term. At present, 54 projects worth ₹3126 crore are underway in Ayodhya. The entire routes of the panch kosi, 14-kosi and 84- kosi parikramas are being developed in Ayodhya. Among the works on the anvil are the road widening project that had faced opposition from locals before the state assembly polls.
