Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra reports 169 new Covid cases, no death; active count now 995
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports 169 new Covid cases, no death; active count now 995

  • There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said. On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death.
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid-19 test. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid-19 test. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)
Published on May 01, 2022 09:37 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Mumbai

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901, the health department said.  The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843. 

There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said. On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death. 

According to the department, 172 patients reported recovery during the day and so far a total of 77,29,063 patients have recuperated from the infection in the state. Of the 169 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas - accounted for 120 infections. 

Pune division - which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts - recorded 37 new cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent, while the death rate is 1.87 per cent. 

With 24,165 new coronavirus tests conducted since the previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,02,12,310. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,901; new cases 169; death toll 1,47,843; total recoveries 77,29,063; active cases 995; total tests 8,02,12,310. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus maharashtra + 1 more
covid-19 coronavirus maharashtra
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on part of Karnataka and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    Karnataka ties up with Israel's ISMC to set up $3 billion semiconductor plant

    Karnataka government on Sunday signed an MoU with Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited for setting up a semiconductor fabrication plant in the state with an investment of 22,900 crore ($3 Billion). Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on part of Karnataka and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio in the state, was asked to resign by BJP leaders for failure to stop Patiala violence despite intelligence inputs in advance. (HT Photo)

    Patiala violence | BJP asks Bhagwant Mann to step down for ‘failing to maintain law and order’

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to resign as home minister since he had failed to maintain law-and-order in the state despite having intelligence inputs about trouble brewing. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, while referring to the communal clashes in Patiala two days ago, said that the buck must stop at the top.

  • We may soon scan the CCTV cameras in the complex premises,” said an officer from Kalachowki police station. (Stock Pic)

    SoBo residents file FIR after six cats found dead in their society

    Mumbai: A group of residents from a plush housing society Kalpataru Habitat in Lalbaug has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for allegedly killing six cats that were sheltered in the society by them. The Kalachowki police have not named anyone in the criminal case and have begun an investigation.

  • Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at a function in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

    Yogi Adityanath launches portal to benefit 1.15 million pensioners in Uttar Pradesh

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday rolled out a new platform — e-pension portal — to ensure transparent and hassle-free disbursement of pension to retired state government employees, said a state government statement soon after the launch on the occasion of Labour Day. The portal will benefit around 11.5 lakh (1.15 million) pensioners in Uttar Pradesh.

  • A general view of Ayodhya. (FILE PHOTO)

    Yogi Adityanath government lays stress on timely completion of projects in Ayodhya

    The Yogi Adityanath government has laid stress on time-bound completion of projects in Ayodhya in its second term. At present, 54 projects worth 3126 crore are underway in Ayodhya. The entire routes of the panch kosi, 14-kosi and 84- kosi parikramas are being developed in Ayodhya. Among the works on the anvil are the road widening project that had faced opposition from locals before the state assembly polls.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out