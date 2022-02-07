Maharashtra reports 6,436 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 6,436 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, making it the lowest single-day rise since the third wave peaked in the state in the third week of January.

The fresh addition in cases marks a decline from 9,666 infections logged on Sunday. Maharashtra reported 24 deaths on Monday, down from 66 on the previous day. In addition to the preceding third wave, the decline in positivity rate and fresh cases could also be attributed to a fall in testing over the weekend. Only 1,00,214 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Monday, compared to 1,44,755 on the day before.

Of 6,436 cases, Pune reported 789, followed by Nagpur city (489), and Pimpri Chinchwad (363). Mumbai logged 356 fresh cases. At present, Maharashtra has 1,06,059 active cases.

The third wave of the pandemic set in after 22 December and the highest single-day rise of 48,270 cases was recorded on 21 January, after which there was a gradual decline in numbers.

To date, a total of 3,334 patients infected with Covid-19 were found positive for the Omicron variant. of these, 2,023 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.