Maharashtra reports fewer than 1,000 for third day in a row; order on relaxations likely on Monday

For the third day in a row, Maharashtra reported fewer than 1,000-mark of Covid-19 cases as 782 fresh infections clocked on Sunday taking the count to 7,865,298 cases.

The tally of active cases came down to 7,228 cases after 1,361 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

It also saw two casualties and the total number of fatalities stood at 143,697.

The state reported no case of Omicron variant for the second day in a row on Sunday. At present, the total number of Omicron cases are 4,629 while 4,456 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, stated a release issued by the state health department.

The third wave of Covid-19 continued to decline since January third week and has been reporting fewer than 1,000 cases for the past three days. On February 25 and 26, the state reported 973 and 893 cases respectively.

Experts are of the view that the third wave is almost over; however, precautionary measures such as masking and social distancing will have to be maintained for the next few months. Dr Shashank Joshi, member, state task force said, “The World Health Organization (WHO) is yet to declare that the pandemic has ended but clearly pandemic is almost over across the country including Maharastra. But Covid appropriate behavior and norms will continue to exist, which means masking will continue for a long period of time. We also cannot say there is no new variant and thus caution for the next few months is necessary. Vaccination will also be continued but the current worry is that the uptake for precautionary dose and other doses has been little poor which needs to be focused,” Dr Joshi said.

Taking the decline under consideration, the state government is likely to issue an order for easing down Covid-19 restrictions on Monday. “The order is likely to be issued by Monday evening after it will be presented before the Bombay High Court,” said a senior official from the state relief and rehabilitation department.

On February 22, the state government informed the Bombay High Court that it is willing to withdraw the circulars and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on July 15, August 10 and 11 last year, wherein only fully vaccinated people were permitted to travel in local trains and visit malls and workplaces.

The hearing on PILs filed against government travel restrictions in local trains for unvaccinated people is going on in the high court. The next hearing on the PILs is on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 113 cases and its tally reached a total of 1,055,481 cases till date. Not a single death was recorded due to Covid-19 and its tally stood at 16,691.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 80,275 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.97%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 10.11%, the statement said.

The state also vaccinated 8,006 doses on Sunday and has administered a total 155,585,780 doses till date, according to the data available on Co-Win portal.

