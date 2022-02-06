Maharashtra reports less than 10,000 Covid-19 cases

With 9,666 fresh Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday reported less than 10,000 infections for the first time in over five weeks. The state had on January 1 logged 9,170 cases amid the third wave of Covid-19. Fewer cases can also be attributed to less testing on the weekend.

Maharashtra logged 66 deaths on Sunday and 25,175 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. With fresh addition, the state’s caseload went up to 78,03,700 and the death toll mounted to 1,43,074.

The recovery rate is 96.6 percent and the state currently has 1,18,076 active cases.

Sunday was the fourth consecutive day when the state reported zero Omicron cases. The total cases of the Omicron variant remain at 3,334.

Maharashtra has reported a downfall in fresh cases. The state had on January 21 reported 48,270 cases, the highest during the ongoing third wave.

According to state health department officials, Maharashtra is experiencing a decline in fresh cases since January 21 and the third wave is likely to end by next month. Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer of the state health department had earlier told Hindustan Times that the third wave is receding.

Meanwhile, the decline in active cases continued in Mumbai with the city reporting 536 fresh cases and three deaths on Sunday. Mumbai’s overall tally has climbed to 10,50,455 cases while the death toll stood at 16,661.

The city’s recovery rate is 97 percent and the mortality rate is 1.58 percent. Mumbai has 5,743 active cases in the city.

Despite the decline in cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has maintained that it will monitor cases till February end before taking any decision on lifting all restrictions in the city.

“There are no plans for lifting complete restrictions in the city yet. We will monitor case trends for the coming weeks before taking any call,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC.

The BMC had last week lifted several restrictions in the city, but had kept the 50 percent capacity cap in restaurants, bars.