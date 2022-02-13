Maharashtra reports less than 5K Covid-19 cases for 2nd day in a row

Mumbai: For the second day in a row, Maharashtra reported less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases. The state logged 3,502 fresh infections on Sunday pushing the caseload to 7,842,949 cases. On Saturday, 4,359 cases were reported in the state.

The active cases dropped below the 50,000 mark after 9,815 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 45,905 active cases.

Maharashtra also saw 17 casualties taking the total count of fatalities to 143,404.

The state also reported 218 cases of Omicron variant. Of them, 172 cases are from Mumbai, 34 from Pune, and 12 from Gadchiroli. The total number of Omicron cases reached 3,986, while 3,334 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, stated a release issued by the state health department.

The daily caseload in Maharashtra continues to decline with the state reporting 121,840 cases so far this month which is far less compared to the last month. In January, Maharashtra recorded 365,050 cases in the corresponding period (February 1 and 13), statistics reveal.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force, said that it may take another two weeks to lift all Covid restrictions in Maharashtra even though the daily caseload is diminishing.

“It will take another two weeks or until this month-end for the state to lift all Covid curbs. The Covid wave is abating but it does not mean that the virus is not in circulation and we can’t afford any relapse. For the next two weeks, we have to have abundant restrictions. We will have to be clear that there is no tail, which is quite unlikely and then the decision of lifting all the restrictions will be taken by the state government,” he said.

We have to take a calibrated, step-wise approach based on data and sciences, added Dr Joshi.

Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 288 cases and its tally reached a total of 1,053,132 cases to date. It also recorded one fatality taking the toll to 16,683.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 134,634 samples and had a positivity rate of 2.60 percent. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 10.26 percent, the statement said.

The state also vaccinated 17,063 doses on Sunday and has administered a total of 152,159,064 doses to date, according to the data available on the Co-Win portal.

