Maharashtra reports lowest daily positivity rate since Jan 3

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday reported 13,840 Covid-19 cases, its lowest since January 3 and had a daily positivity rate of 8.91%. Meanwhile Mumbai added 846 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Based on this graph, health department officials are convinced that the Covid-19’s third wave in the state is slowly declining.

Maharashtra reported 81 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 142940. Mumbai added seven deaths on Friday, taking its death toll to 16,654. State’s active case count stood at 144,011 on Friday, while Mumbai was 7,135. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 155,223 samples.

Since January 23, the daily positivity rate has been dropping from 20.9% to 8.91% on Friday. “We are seeing the positivity rate drop, suggesting that the wave is on a decline. The positivity rate in the urban areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, which were reporting a high number of cases, has dropped. In the rural areas, though the daily rate is higher, there is a decline there as well,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

A chunk of the fresh cases on Friday came from the Pune district. Nearly 30% of the cases reported on Friday were reported from Pune rural (814), Pune city (2126), and Pimpri-Chinchwad (1089). Nagpur (2020), Ahmednagar (561), Nashik (782), Aurangabad (419), Amravati (414), Wardha (201), and Bhandara (233) contributed a considerable number of cases on Friday.

Officials said that the rural and semi-urban areas of the state have reported more cases but there has not been a surge that was seen in the urban areas. According to health department officials, about 45% of samples tested in genome sequencing in the state showed the Omicron variant’s dominance, while the rest were Delta variant cases. “District administration has largely been able to contain the spread in the semi-urban and rural areas. However, citizens need to remain cautious as the wave has not gone away,” a senior official said, who did not wish to be named.

