Maharashtra reports over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai adds 1,411 to state’s tally

Maharashtra and capital city Mumbai witnessed a slight spike in the daily new Covid-19 infections on Saturday after the state saw 27,971 more people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. With this the total confirmed infections in the state reached 7,683,525 and the death toll climbed to 142,522.

Mumbai added 1,411 new cases to the state’s tally on the day. As many as 61 more people succumbed to the illness in the state on the day of which 11 fatalities were reported from Mumbai. So far, 1,043,552 infections and 16,602 deaths have been reported from the capital city.

On Friday, the state reported 24,948 new infections and 103 deaths, while Mumbai logged 1,312 cases and 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, 85 more patients were found infected with the Omicron variant of the disease in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 3,125 cases of which 1,674 have been discharged. Of the new cases, 44 were from Pune city while 39 cases were from Mumbai. Pune Rural and Akola districts added one new case each.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city currently has 12,187 active cases of the disease.

However, the spike in daily cases in Maharashtra came with a slight increase in the number of samples tested on the day. Medical workers conducted 169,862 tests in the last 24 hours while on Friday 150,900 samples were tested. As many as 74,333,720 samples have so far been tested in the state.

On the vaccination front, the state has administered 147,571,716 doses of the vaccine to eligible beneficiaries as per data from the Co-WIN dashboard at 9.50pm. Also, 819,370 precautionary third doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbid conditions.

Earlier in the day, state health minister Rajesh Tope said that the peak of the third wave of infections in the state was over citing reducing case numbers from some cities.

“I can say that peak of the third wave has over now because COVID-19 cases are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar where the situation was worst during the recent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although in some parts of Maharashtra still, the cases are moving upward,” news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.