Maharashtra reports over 300 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row
Mumbai: The state’s caseload continues to rise with the addition of 311 Covid-19 infections on Friday. This is the third consecutive day when the state has reported more than 300 cases which pushed the overall tally to 7,879,843. The active caseload in the state is steadily surging and presently stands at 1,761 after 270 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
The state did not report any casualties and the total number of fatalities remained at 1,47,856.
A marginal spurt in daily cases started in the state last month. In the first week of this May, the daily caseload crossed 200-mark and in the ongoing third week, it is reporting over 300 cases a day. On May 18 and 19, it reported 307 cases and 316 cases, respectively.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday clocked 213 cases, pushing the tally to 10,61,554. It was the second consecutive day in a row the city reported over 200 plus cases a day. On May 17, 18 and 19, it reported 158 cases, 194 cases and 223 cases, respectively. There are now 1,144 active covid-19 cases in the city.
No fatality was recorded in the city due to Covid-19 on Friday and its tally stood at 19,566.
State officials said that the case surge will stop once people start following Covid protocols. “Such a rise is bound to happen because of laxity in the people’s behaviour. No one likes to wear a face mask and follow social distancing, which is a major reason behind the rise in daily figures. Since people are immune to the virus there is no need to worry. For the same reason, the hospitalisation rate is minimal and most are asymptomatic. We are still closely monitoring the developments,” said a senior health official, wishing not to be named.
In the last 24 hours, the state tested 28,093 samples and had a positivity rate of 1.10%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 9.77%, stated a release issued by the state health department.
In the 24 hours till Friday, 8,701 tests were conducted in Mumbai, and the test positivity rate for the day is 2.6%.
Of the 213 cases reported on Friday, 204 or 96% of the patients were asymptomatic and nine needed hospitalisation, of which one needed an oxygen bed. Out of the 24,510 beds available for covid-19, 37 or 0.15% of the beds are occupied.
The recovery rate for Mumbai remained at 98%, and 155 patients recovered from covid-19 on Friday.
The state also administered 50,563 doses on Friday and a total of 16,62,79,207 doses have been given to date, according to the data available on the Co-Win portal.
