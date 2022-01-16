Maharashtra reports over 40,000 cases for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 41,327 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,211,810 on Sunday. It was the fifth consecutive day when the state clocked more than 40,000 cases. With fresh additions, active cases surged to 265,346, a rise of 2,54,954 cases from December 27, when active cases were 10,441.

The state also reported eight cases of Omicron variant. Five cases were reported from Pune, while three were residents of Pimpri Chinchwad. The total number of Omicron cases in the state has reached 1,738.

So far, 932 people have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, stated a release issued by the state health department.

The day also saw 29 casualties, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,41,808.

Since the Omicron variant has been detected, Maharashtra has been facing a surge, also referred to as the third wave by state health officials.

The state has been reporting over 40,000 cases for the last five days. On January 12, it reported 46,723 cases, January 13 (46,406 cases), January 14 (43,211 cases) and on January 15 — 42,462 cases were recorded in the state. However, health experts believe that the state will continue to see a rise in cases.

“As more and more geographies will be exposed to Omicron, more districts of concern will be added to the list. The cases will go up, so the state will be under strain for quite some time. It is an explosive Tsunami-like strain and different geographies will have their own peak over the coming days. As far as Mumbai is concerned, the cases have started flattening,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that the number of infections among children is very low and the state government will take a call on reopening schools in the next 15 days. “There is a difference of opinion on reopening of schools. We have discussed the issue in the state cabinet meeting. Parents are divided over sending their children to physical classes. Some advocate caution and are reluctant to send them while others insist on sending them to school. We will keep schools closed for the next fortnight as the daily caseload is still high and take a decision within the fortnight,” he told reporters in Jalna.

The daily cases in Mumbai started coming down as it clocked fewer than 10,000 on Sunday. It reported 7,895 cases and its tally reached a total of 999,209 cases to date. It also recorded 11 fatalities taking the toll to 16,457.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 210,109 samples and had a positivity rate of 19.66%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 10.02%, the statement said.

The state also vaccinated 55,137 doses on Sunday and has administered a total of 143,146,640 doses till date, according to the data available on the Co-Win portal.

