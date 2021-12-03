Maharashtra resident doctors to stop OPD services from today

Overburdened with work due to being short-staffed, resident doctors from across the state have decided to join the pan-India protests to withdraw all Out-Patient Department (OPD) services from December 4.

A statement released by the central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) read, “Due to unexpected postponement of the national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET-PG) counselling, all medical colleges across India are facing an acute shortage of resident doctors. At present, only two batches of resident doctors are present in hospitals which have led to them being overburdened with work, many on the verge of a breakdown.”

NEET-PG 2021 which should take place in January was postponed to February first, then April, and eventually delayed indefinitely due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. The entrance test was finally conducted in September this year, but admissions post the exam has been stayed by the Supreme Court which is currently hearing a series of petitions filed by students questioning the validity of implementation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and OBC quota in all India quota (AIQ) seats.

In the first week of November, in separate letters addressed to the government of India, the chief justice of India as well as the National Medical Commission (NMC), several groups of resident doctors have requested that the NEET-PG counselling be kicked off at the earliest.

These letters have been written by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) as well as Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

“Central MARD has decided to extend its support to the other all India resident doctor organisations and we urge the central government as well as the SC to take note of the grievance by us resident doctors and take measures to expedite NEET-PG admissions,” read a statement of Central MARD.